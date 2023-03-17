Summoned by coach Paulo Duarté for the double confrontation against Burkina Faso, Agbozo Klousseh will not be able to honor his summons. The Olympique Beja player is injured.

Togo cannot count on Agbozo Klousseh for the double confrontation against Burkina-Faso counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. Consequence of an injury that the former Dyto player contracted. He is therefore added to the infirmary list already made up by Floyd Ayité, Placca Fessou and Frédéric Ananou. In the aftermath Tawfik Moukaila de l’Asck was called to replace him.