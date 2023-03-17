Home News Elim CAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina-Faso: A new forfeit recorded in the hawks’ nest
News

Elim CAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina-Faso: A new forfeit recorded in the hawks’ nest

by admin
Elim CAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina-Faso: A new forfeit recorded in the hawks’ nest

Summoned by coach Paulo Duarté for the double confrontation against Burkina Faso, Agbozo Klousseh will not be able to honor his summons. The Olympique Beja player is injured.

Togo cannot count on Agbozo Klousseh for the double confrontation against Burkina-Faso counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the CAN 2023 qualifiers. Consequence of an injury that the former Dyto player contracted. He is therefore added to the infirmary list already made up by Floyd Ayité, Placca Fessou and Frédéric Ananou. In the aftermath Tawfik Moukaila de l’Asck was called to replace him.

See also  New cars disappeared from the city Registrations knocked out with the virus - breaking latest news

You may also like

Fitch confirms Turkey’s credit rating

Truck collided two motorcycles and a hydrant in...

The new Moonswatch from Swatch and Omega –...

Delivery of fighters to Ukraine will only cause...

Essen: Worlds collided when it came to the...

An arrest warrant issued by the ICC against...

Edict 1st. notice Climax Rock Palaces

Severe vaccination damage in 2 million people in...

Nanran’s profit fell by more than 30% last...

Gustavo Petro defended his labor reform and scolded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy