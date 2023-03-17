Repair your clothing when necessary, do not wash it unnecessarily often or at a high temperature, do not make impulse purchases, … these are just a few things you can do to extend the life of your clothing. Due to the many questions about clothing maintenance via my Instagram, I feel that attention is increasing for this. And that outfit repeating nowadays more embraced. In this extensive blog I bundle the best tips to care for your clothes, so that you can enjoy them for longer.

Washing your clothes less is definitely number one

The first step is wash less to slow down wear. In general, clothes are spun too frequently and too quickly in the washing machine. Some even have the habit of throwing their outfit in the laundry basket after wearing it once, when the items are not even dirty. Rather put them back in the closet. This way, even any creases will come out naturally.

In principle, you can wear trousers four times without any problems, provided that they do not get dirty from some activity. The same applies to sweaters. T-shirts generally don’t last as long due to perspiration. And under the motto ‘prevention is better than cure’, you should be careful with perfume and deodorant. Be careful not to get this directly on your t-shirt or blouse as it can leave unsightly stains.

Wash or air locally does the trick

A small stain? You can often do that easily wash out locally. Does your t-shirt, near the armpits, have a slight discoloration due to the use of deodorant? Put the item of clothing outside in the sun, as this has a bleaching effect after a few hours. Some smell caught by your environment (e.g. restaurant) or by perspiring? Just leave your (sports) clothes air outside on the washing line. Most of the time, the smell will go away on its own. Also tipped a few times: a fabric spray, amber cubes of scented sachets to hang in your wardrobe. I remember the latter from my childhood.

Over airing spoken. It’s better that you no dryer used, as it is often too impactful for the quality of your clothing. It may lose its shape or even shrink after several passes in the tumble dryer. When you let your clothes air dry, be careful with coat hooks. Especially when it comes to delicate or knitted fabrics. They can stretch or take on a crazy shape. The classic wax thread remains a winner.

Still in the washing machine? Keep your wits about you

Time to wash your clothes? Then it is best to take several things into account. Everything simply starts with dividing your laundry into color and it read the washing instructions carefully. Items made of delicate fabrics should only be washed by hand or in a cold cycle, others can handle a higher temperature. You can also use a laundry bag to avoid damaging your clothes. In addition to protecting your clothes, the laundry bag can also help you keep track of your clothes so you can easily separate them from other items.

It is smart not to wash your garments higher than 30 degrees anyway. This is good for both your clothes and the environment. Did you know that you save 30% energy per wash when you wash at 30 degrees instead of 40? Nice bonus.

Detergent and softener also have an impact

Liquid detergent, washing powder or washing pods… You could almost have a choice crisis. The difference between the first two is that in washing powder often bleach will be added. For white clothes that’s great, but for dark items it’s a counterproductive solution – unless you use a specific variant for black laundry, of course.

In addition, it is important that you quantities on the packaging follows. More detergent does not directly mean cleaner clothes. You even run the risk of leaving stains on your clothes. An absolute no go if you want to extend the lifespan.

There are also alternatives to the traditional detergent, including wax strips (which I want to try out soon), soapnuts, soap berries, laundry balls, but in all honesty I have no proven information on what exactly is best for your clothes. More ecological, those are the options mentioned last.

Iron inside out and avoid circular movements

In my younger years I didn’t do it consistently, but turning your clothes inside out before ironing is a must. This makes you less chance of color changes or spots if you use too hot temperature. Furthermore, ironing with circular movements is also not recommended. What win do you achieve by doing this? Your clothes do not stretch unnecessarily or change shape. Ironing with straight movements is the way to go.

Refurbishing or repairing is the basis

A button that is missing. A hole in your sweater. A zipper that breaks after a while. A woolly or too fluffy cardigan. All small issues to resolve which too often cause you to ignore an item. Or even renounce it. If you are not a handy Harry or Hariëtte yourself, ask your (grand)mother for advice. Or turn to your nearest tailor. Do you think he’d like to see you?

If the item of clothing in question really cannot be saved, you can always get one new direction or destination indicate. For example, someone recently told me that she had 3 new tops made from 3 old dresses. A creative way to cherish your garments for as long as possible.

As a lover of knitted garments, I am confronted with pilling on my sweaters, cardigans and scarves every winter season. I’ve been using it as a solution for years this depiller from Philips. To put it very simply: it is a device with which you shave the lint from your sweater. A wonderfully practical gift from my mother.

Still looking forward to a piece of clothing? Give it another life

A reader recently commented on one of my sustainable fashion blogs: “As our personalities change over the years, so do our clothes. Be that as it may, it will always have to be a balancing act.”

That spontaneous feedback has been captivating me for days. Just because it’s completely okay to want to give up your garment at some point, for various reasons. Are you sure you will no longer wear the item in question? Make someone from your area happy with it or donate it to a local organization that can really use the clothing instead of throwing it in the first, best textile container.

Why should we all be clothes cherishers? If there is one big misconception, it is that making sustainable choices simply means that you have to shop at responsible labels or shops. While everything actually starts with the literal meaning of the word ‘sustainable’, which means ‘to last as long as possible’. In concrete terms, this means taking good care of the items you already own. With the above practical tips, you should certainly succeed.