Hollywood Stars Affleck and Damon Accused of Plagiarism and Harassment in Shocking Lawsuit

New York lawyer accuses Ben Affleck and Matt Damon of shocking case of espionage and harassment

In a shocking revelation, a New York lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, accusing them of a case of espionage and harassment that seems straight out of a horror movie. According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the woman claims she was harassed and watched for more than 20 years, with bugs in her home and hacked devices. The purpose? Allegedly using intimate details of her life in the creation of cinematographic works.

In addition to being actors, Affleck and Damon also serve as screenwriters and producers. the lawyer alleges that both used her personal identity to develop sketches for “Saturday Night Live,” as well as for scripts for films produced in Hollywood by Harvey Weinstein. The serious accusation also implicates Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, his wife Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Smith, Ryan Seacrest and Weinstein himself, according to the lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

The mysterious plaintiff said she joined “Project Greenlight,” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s website for writers, in 2001. A year later, the alleged harassment began and lasted almost two decades. She identified an alleged reproduction of her nudity in works published in 2023 by a characteristic scar of hers, implicating renowned film companies Dimension Films, Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and Paramount Pictures for allowing plagiarism and harassment.

The woman, whose name was omitted for privacy, identified an alleged reproduction of her nudity in the works published in 2023 by a characteristic scar of hers. Additionally, she accused companies like Dimension Films, Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and Paramount Pictures of negligence and allowing plagiarism and harassment. The parties involved have not yet issued statements or official responses.

Marked by scars from a car accident in 1985 and by short-term memory loss, she would have begun to notice the similarities between her life and entertainment content during a time when she was resting. She also pointed out that, after seeing the productions several times, she identified similarities between her life and the plots of the successful films “Maid in Manhattan” (2002), starring Lopez, and “Gone Girl” (2014), starring Affleck.

The woman claimed to have found spy devices in her home and to be a victim of electronic surveillance. But the legal document was also limited to harassment from afar. She claimed she had encountered Affleck and Damon in New York in 2007, 2009, and 2019, and recounts episodes involving both physical and digital harassment.

According to the lawyer, other specific events such as the purchase of a dog and a horse by Lopez also have to do with her life. Consequently, the lawsuit seeks unspecified financial compensation that exceeds the jurisdiction of lower courts. This court case updates similar allegations made by the same plaintiff in the previous year, which had been dismissed in 2023. with this new procedural attempt, the lawyer reiterates her claims and hopes to obtain a favorable resolution.

