Home Entertainment Popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ announces new spinoff
Entertainment

Popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ announces new spinoff

by admin
Popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ announces new spinoff

The popular sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” announced after “Young Sheldon” that it will launch a new spin-off series, which is expected to land on the new streaming platform Max (renamed after the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+).

“The Big Bang Theory”, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, was officially launched in 2007 and has been launched for 12 seasons, which has officially ended in 2019; the derivative prequel “Young Sheldon” was launched in 2017 and has been launched for six seasons, still It is the ratings popularity guarantee of CBS.

Today, Chuck Lorre is back to work with Warner Bros. Television to produce a new spin-off series. It is understood that a new cast will be formed, and past characters may return to guest roles. The official launch date of the Max platform has not yet been announced. Interested readers are welcome expect.

See also  The incredible escalation of Super SUVs

You may also like

THE IMF reiterates the need for a fiscal...

without classes this Friday due to a new...

Slam Jam Partners with Levi’s® for 1955 Made...

The Mercado Norte celebrates 95 years: from a...

Luis Juez broke down when talking about his...

Variations and routines behind the warming up of...

“Transforming demands into a political program”

The 19th China International Animation Festival is full...

Tired of the wells, neighbors began to play...

5 Treasure Watches Worth 25-35-year-old Men with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy