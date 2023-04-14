The popular sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” announced after “Young Sheldon” that it will launch a new spin-off series, which is expected to land on the new streaming platform Max (renamed after the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+).

“The Big Bang Theory”, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, was officially launched in 2007 and has been launched for 12 seasons, which has officially ended in 2019; the derivative prequel “Young Sheldon” was launched in 2017 and has been launched for six seasons, still It is the ratings popularity guarantee of CBS.

Today, Chuck Lorre is back to work with Warner Bros. Television to produce a new spin-off series. It is understood that a new cast will be formed, and past characters may return to guest roles. The official launch date of the Max platform has not yet been announced. Interested readers are welcome expect.