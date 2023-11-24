Home » Amazon Mexico is giving away 150 pesos for the purchase of gift cards during Black Friday 2023
“Get Ready for Black Friday 2023 with Amazon Mexico’s Gift Card Promotion”

As the end of the year approaches, so do important expenses. With the holiday season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of promotions to buy Christmas gifts. Amazon Mexico is offering a special promotion where customers can receive a 150 pesos promotional balance when they purchase at least 1,000 pesos in Amazon digital gift cards. This promotional balance will be reflected in their account two days after the shipment of their order and can be used towards the purchase of products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. However, please note that this promotion is only valid until November 27, 2023, and is applicable only once per account.

In addition to the gift card promotion, Amazon Mexico is also gearing up for Black Friday 2023 with a wide range of offers and discounts on home and kitchen items. Direct to the Palate Selection is bringing the best products at incredible prices, including glass containers with airtight lids for only 560 pesos.

This year’s Black Friday promises to have the best discounts, offers, and promotions on home and kitchen items. Amazon Mexico is also offering bank promotions for additional offers and discounts.

Direct to the Palate Selection is the go-to source for offers and discounts from different online stores in Mexico. Please note that some of the links in their posts may be from an affiliate program, and product price and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is the time to take advantage of these promotions and discounts to cross off your holiday shopping list. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save on kitchen and household items that make great gifts for your loved ones or even for yourself. Now is the time to shop smart and save big.

