“Red Friday” Promotions: Save Up to 85% on International Flights

Cities with up to 85% discount on airline tickets until November 27

By Kathleen Urquilla

Nov 24, 2023 – 05:30

Avianca announced special “Red Friday” promotion for discounted international flights. From November 22 to 27, customers can take advantage of low prices for flights between November 23, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

Rolando Damas, Avianca sales director, stated that the company aims to promote tourism by offering affordable travel options to more than 25 international destinations. The airline will provide “very competitive” rates to Central America and South America with discounts ranging from 40% to 70%.

Under “Red Friday,” Avianca will offer fares as low as $58 each way to Guatemala City and San Pedro Sula, $69 to Tegucigalpa, and from $76 to Panama City and San José, Costa Rica. The company also announced increased operations to the United States for the winter season with up to 45% more flights. Promotional fares for travel to the US are discounted up to 85%, with rates starting from $91 one way to Oakland and $102 to Orlando.

Additionally, Avianca will have low prices for flights to cities in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Spain. Discounts apply to diverse international destinations, offering travelers affordable options to explore different parts of the world. The sale ends on November 27, 2023.

