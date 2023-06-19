Flight delay caused disagreement among travelers in Santa Marta

Tens of users they saw each other affected in it Simón Bolívar International Airport of Santa Marta in the last few hours due to flight delays Avianca.

According to some people, they had to wait for more than 6 hours to be able to take off bound for Bogota. It was first known that there was a damage in it system of driving of luggage from Miami, Florida, to which several travelers had connections. Subsequently, it was reported mal climate.

The case arose on Avianca flight 7 this Saturday. The flight was scheduled to leave at 5:00 pm from Santa Marta, but finally took off at 11:30 pm. There was a huge queue and it was also known that the pilot returned the plane to the apron and they were going to lower the passengers. Some in despair at least 5 people screamed and banged on the pilot’s door.

The Avianca’s response to the situation was that “due to the bad weather in Florida, for safety reasons some flights could present delays. Stay tuned to our communication channels”. The airline also emphasized the situation that has arisen with the baggage belts at the Miami Airport, which indicated on social networks: “We are experiencing an interruption in the TSA baggage handling system in the South Terminal that is affecting checked baggage. This can create longer than normal lines, and we encourage you to arrive early.”

