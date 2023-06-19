POLICE EVENTS « cde News

2-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER BEING HITTED BY TRUCK

HERNANDARIAS (special envoy) A 2-year-old girl lost her life after being run over by a truck in the city of Hernandarias, department of Alto Paraná.

On the morning of this Sunday, the tragic death of a minor was recorded on the streets of Humaitá and Salto del Guairá, in the Santo Domingo de Hernandarias neighborhood.

The fatal victim is a two-year-old girl, identified with the initials ACTB, according to the police report.

The data indicates that the little girl came out of a Toyota Dyna pick-up truck that was led by Miguel Iluminado Gamarra Alcaraz, 72 years old.

The man told the interveners that he was driving until he suddenly heard an impact in the front of the vehicle, seeing that it was the girl who crossed unexpectedly.

Commissioner Daniel Ávalos told channel C9N that, apparently, the minor was playing on a mound of sand in front of a house and at one point decided to go out into the street.

The victim was helped by his relatives and urgently transferred to the Hernandarias IPS, where his unfortunate death was finally confirmed.

VICTIM DIES IN THE ACCIDENT OF PAST JUNE 6

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special Envoy) Family members of Juan Carlos Schubert Arevalos confirmed his death early this Saturday at approximately 05 am.

He was the victim of a serious traffic accident that occurred on the Py 08 km 327⅕ route in the San Roque neighborhood in Santa Rosa del Aguaray, he was traveling on a blue motorcycle trail bound from north to south and a white Toyota Hilux pickup truck circulating from south to north made an undue overtaking and hit it head-on. Schubert Arévalos had several fractures in different parts of the body and severe head trauma that due to his delicate condition was referred to the trauma hospital at dawn on June 7, he remained in therapy and this morning he died.

So far, the driver of the truck could not be identified, but some clues are already emerging. The driver of the van was rescued from the scene by another van whose driver is also being sought.

The prosecutor of the case Abog. Jose Godoy awaits the final report from Criminalistics on the expertise carried out on the truck that caused the accident to identify its driver. The victim’s family calls for justice.

MAN WAS ARRESTED FOR FAMILY VIOLENCE

CURUGUATY (special envoy) Isidro Ramón Galeano (49) was apprehended by the National Police after he allegedly physically assaulted and tried to strangle his concubine Nancy Raquel Silvero Rojas (43).

The event occurred this past Sunday in the Ciudad Nueva neighborhood of Curuguaty.

From the power of the same, a 12 mm caliber shotgun, two cartridges of the same caliber without percussion and two bladed weapons were seized.

The victim’s account states that her common-law husband physically mistreated her, beating her with his fist and that at one point he grabbed her by the neck trying to strangle her, then seized the shotgun, pointing it against her humanity, threatening to kill her.

Intervening personnel entered the home, locating the alleged perpetrator sitting in an armchair where he was apprehended and the evidence mentioned above was seized.

HE DIED DOUBLY RUN OVER

Special Envoy- A 47-year-old man died last night in Remansito, after being hit by two vehicles, while trying to cross the Carlos Antonio López route.

Sixto Doroteo Martínez is the fatal victim of the accident that occurred last night at km 24 of the Py 09 Carlos Antonio López route.

According to testimonies, Don Sixto crossed the road in a very dark area, without sufficient precautions, and was hit by a Toyota Ractis car that threw him into the opposite lane, where a Kia vehicle ran over him.

The vehicles were commanded by Julio César Yapari (43) and Antonio Aoun Donas (57), respectively.

The first to arrive at the scene were the volunteer firefighters, who tried to revive the victim, but could do nothing to save her.

comment

comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

