Gas: Falling gas prices – How to switch to the best tariff now

Gas prices have been going crazy for months, and at 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour for new customers, they have now reached the pre-war level in Ukraine. But that could change again next week. Especially in a few months when fears of a harsh winter return.

WELT explains for whom it is now worth changing providers, how much can be saved and what consumers should look out for with the new tariff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

