News

Back in Lomé the day after the first round against Burkina Faso, Togo is preparing to welcome the stallions.

This Sunday, the sparrowhawks of Togo held a training session at the Kégué stadium. This final training session was an opportunity for the Togolese sports public to see their ambassadors well before facing Burkina Faso. Djené Dakonam the captain, Laba Kodjo Fodoh, Thibault Klidje and other Samsondin Ouro were at the training session. The group is complete and pumped up to overthrow the stallions.

National coach Paulo Duarte and his troops are confident and have promised to bring the first 3 points to Togo in these qualifiers. The meeting of the 4th day of the CAN Côte d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers between Togo and Burkina Faso is this Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. GMT at the Kégué stadium.

