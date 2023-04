Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 12:53 p.m

Islamabad: The Supreme Court gave a safe verdict in the case of delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Supreme Court declared the decision of the Election Commission invalid.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the case.