Elizabeth Moreno, coordinator of the Chocó Solidarity Interethnic Forum, Fisch

The Chocó Solidarity Inter-Ethnic Forum, Fisch, held its general assembly in Quibdó with the participation of 164 leaders and elected Elizabeth Moreno Barco as the new coordinator of the organization for the period 2023-2026.

El Fisch was born in 2001 as a space for inter-organizational coordination of black, indigenous, mestizo, social, youth, women, rural and urban communities.

Elizabeth Moreno Barco has served as legal representative of the General Community Council of San Juan, Acadesan.