Slow Food Market: Unlimited enjoyment in Hermagor

A particularly enjoyable market will take place this Saturday at the places of power around Lerchenhof Castle in Hermagor. Under the motto “Experience – Taste – Shop”, around 30 food artisans from Austria and Italy will present their culinary treasures at the “Slow-Food-Grenzenlos-Markt” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Producers and processors on both sides of the Carnic Alps score with a colorful range of herbs, bacon, cheese, vegetables, honey, bread, all kinds of things to do with sheep and much more.