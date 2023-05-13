Aleksandar Džikić won the Champions League final with Hapoel | Sports

Aleksandar Džikić qualified for the FIBA ​​Champions League final and will play for the trophy.

Source: MN PRESS

Hapoel from Jerusalem, led by a Serbian coach Aleksandar Džikićhe made a big surprise and qualified for the finals of the FIBA ​​Champions League. In the semifinals of the final four in Malaga, the Israelis also defeated the favored Tenerife, the two consecutive winners of this competition. In the end, Hapoel won 69:68 (15:18, 19:12, 18:12, 17:26), so they will play for the trophy against the better team from the duel between Unikaha and Telekom Baskets from Bonn.

Hapoel made the biggest difference at the end of the third period when they took a 15-point lead, and then Tenerife started to “add gas”, even leading 67:63. However, in the end, Džikić’s team won the series 6:1.

The best individual in the ranks of Hapoel was Carrington with 19 points, while three others were in double figures – Vene added 15, Randolph 12, and Brown another 11 points. On the other hand, Tenerife, which is the most successful club since the existence of the FIBA ​​Champions League, relied on experienced basketball players. Brazilian playmaker Marcelino Huertas, who is 39 years old, scored 20 points, had five rebounds and three assists, while Shermadini added another 18. However, the two had no support.

The fans of the Israeli club are also paid tribute to Milka Džikićthe recently deceased mother of a Serbian basketball player who lost her battle with a serious illness, and it is certain that this is also an additional motivation for Aleksandar.