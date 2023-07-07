ELN confirmed bilateral ceasefire from July 6 to August 3, 2023 – news

The She Is Foundation, recognized for its commitment to the education and empowerment of Colombian girls, opens the call for a new mission of “She Is Virtual Astronaut”, an E-learning platform that provides the opportunity to access STEAM education with NASA experts to a hundred Colombian girls in vulnerable conditions.

Since its inception in 2021, the Virtual Ella Es Astronauta program, in partnership with the Space Center Houston – NASA and with the support of Ecopetrol and Hocol, has benefited 100 girls each year who live primarily in the areas where the Ecopetrol Group operates. and that are characterized by being regions that present situations of violence or zones of armed conflict.

From the She Is Foundation, through the She Is Virtual Astronaut program, they seek to provide educational tools to more girls and adolescents that strengthen their school processes, that allow them to grow in knowledge and achieve projection in their education.

For four months, the crew members will participate in a high-quality virtual academic process that has instructors and experts from NASA such as: Sandra Cauffman, director of the Earth Sciences Division; Adriana Ocampo, manager of Scientific Programs in the Directorate of Scientific Missions; Zaida Hernández, thermal protection engineer, among others.

They will learn about STEAM skills, receive training and development of leadership skills, empowerment, social entrepreneurship, innovation, and current issues, such as sexual health, menstrual health, teen pregnancy prevention, mental health, cyberbullying, bullying, and building projects.

At the end of the program, the 100 crew members will graduate virtually with a NASA certification and the two students who support the best projects on social innovation will be recognized and awarded with an academic immersion in one of the largest space centers in the world: the Space Center, Houston- NASA in 2024.

Girls interested in being part of the virtual platform and living this experience must register through www.ellaesastronauta.com starting today and until next July 15. The following requirements must be met:

Girls between 11 and 16 years old. Not be a relative in the first degree of consanguinity of a public servant elected by popular vote in decision-making positions. The family must be in a situation of extreme poverty, moderate poverty or a condition of demonstrable vulnerability. Receive academic training in a public educational institution. Demonstrate excellent academic performance. Have time availability to meet all classes and activities. Sign Letter of Commitment. Not having participated in any of the virtual or face-to-face missions of the Ella Es Astronauta program. Have a responsible tutor who provides accompaniment to the crew member during the activities of the program in her virtual phase. Fill out the application form completely and truthfully

The Ecopetrol Group, in addition to sponsoring the last 3 crews on their visit to NASA, with 45 explorers, has supported 320 girls with this virtual immersion, so that they live this experience and take on challenges that enrich them as people and female youth leaders.

Source: Ecopetrol

