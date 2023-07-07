Silverstone F1 Gp, where to see it on TV and timetables – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Tenth round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Great Britain: Ferrari called to confirm the progress shown in Austria with Charles Leclerc’s second place

After last weekend’s Austrian GP, ​​Formula 1 arrives at Silverstone, in Great Britain (Sunday 9 July, 4 pm). All weekend live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on Now TV. The tenth stage of the World Championship, which arrives in one of the most famous places in the Circus.

After Spielberg we fly to Great Britain, all in the hunt for Max Verstappen, and his Red Bull, fresh from five GPs won in a row, seven out of a total of nine races so far. An amazing track to race on and I’m also curious to see how the RB19 will perform. There is always a good atmosphere in England, with many passionate fans surrounding the whole track. In Austria we had an incredible weekend and we hope to be able to repeat it at Silverstone, with a solid performance without errors, Max underlined on the official Red Bull channels.

For its part, Ferrari is looking for an important confirmation of what happened last week in Austria, where the Ferrari with Charles Leclerc took second place. And at Silverstone called to confirm. In the last two races we have shown that we have made progress by making the SF-23 more competitive. We managed to give our drivers a single-seater that put them in a position to attack, manage the tires well and have a constant pace, thought Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, to the official Ferrari website. And again: We know that Silverstone, one of the historic tracks of Formula 1 to which the history of Ferrari is also inextricably linked, with its high-speed corners represents a severe test bench for verifying the direction we have taken. We know that we can count on the contribution of both of our drivers: Carlos took his first Formula 1 victory a year ago while Charles has come close to success several times and has often said that Silverstone is on his list of permanent favorite circuits. We will work as a team and we will do everything to put them in a position to fight with the usual fierce rivals. Waiting for Lewis Hamilton, the English racetrack literally at home, and for Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, direct rivals of the Prancing Horse this season.

Silverstone schedule

Friday 7th July



13:30-14:30 Free Practice 1

17:00-18:00 Free Practice 2

Saturday 8th July



12:30 F1 Prove Libere 3

16:00 F1 Qualifying

Sunday 9 July



16:00 British F1 Grand Prix

