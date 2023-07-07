The German millionaire gave the company to the workers | Info

The German businessman who was at the head of the company for 50 years gave his company as a gift to the employees.

Helmut Schloteret, a successful German businessman, king of fashion and multimillionaire, made a move that the whole of Germany is buzzing about and which surprised the public. He decided to give his “Mark Kane” fashion house to his employees.



Employees were given the opportunity to actively participate in the success of the company and to determine the use of profits with their right to vote. His successful company is located in the province of Baden-Württemberg. Šloteret transferred all shares to his employees who will continue the production of women’s clothing that made him famous throughout Germany.

The wardrobe, by the way, is also famous in the world. Šloteret was at the head of the company for half a century. Three years ago, it brought him sales worth 200 million euros. After several decades, the company will be managed by something like a workers’ council, which includes all the managers of the sector.

“The most important thing for me is that the company is in the right hands, because selling was never my option, and since my wife and I have no children, I decided to“, said Šloteret, who is also on the Forbes list, writes us.fashionnetwork.com.

