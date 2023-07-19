Billionaire Elon Musk has commented on the lack of transparency about how funds allocated by the US for aid to Ukraine are used, in the context of its conflict with Russia.

In connection with the spread of information that the US plans to announce a new $1.3 billion military assistance package to Ukraine, the owner of Twitter wrote on the social network: “It would be nice if the public I had any idea how the money is spent!”

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has frequently been skeptical of the mainstream media’s narrative of the conflict in Ukraine and Western support for kyiv.

Thus, last weekend the technology magnate branded the US authorities as “hypocrites” when commenting on the Biden Administration’s decision to send cluster munitions as part of military assistance to Ukraine for use against Russian troops. “USA. He has always branded those who use cluster bombs as evil, but now we send them to be used? “he tweeted. The businessman pointed out that “nothing good will come of this.” “Fate loves irony but hates hypocrisy,” he concluded.

Last month Musk questioned a new multi-billion dollar US military aid package to Ukraine, commenting: “How will this end? I am not referring to illusions, but to reality.

Days before, he had posted on his account a video of the famous journalist Tucker Carlson, who questioned the suggestions of various US media that Russia could be the author of the attack on the Kajóvka hydroelectric power station, which caused extensive flooding and destroyed entire populations. in Kherson province, presenting in return arguments indicating Kiev’s responsibility. with RT

