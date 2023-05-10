Home » Emapar presented its 2022 management report
News

Emapar presented its 2022 management report

by admin
Emapar presented its 2022 management report

MANAGEMENT.-

Details on the financial, administrative, commercial, operational and engineering management are some of the variables that were analyzed in the rendering of accounts of the EP-Emapar. The event was attended by citizen representatives, authorities and managers.

Patricio García, general manager of EP-Emapar gave details of the goals and objectives achieved in this management period.

In a symbolic event that was attended by representatives of the Board of Directors and the Management Team, the Riobamba Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Company (EP-Emapar) presented its accountability for the 2022 management period. The presentation of the results and goals achieved in areas such as financial, administrative, commercial, operational and engineering management, were in charge of the general manager of the public company, Patricio García.

In his speech, the Manager described accountability as a process that makes transparent the work of the institution developed in all areas. Regarding the financial situation, compared to 2021, he highlighted an increase in assets from USD 60,470,915.10 to 70,006,710.56 in 2022; liabilities, from USD 329,047.76 to 159,764.78; reaching a patrimony of 60,141,867.34 in 2021, to 69,846,945.78 in 2022: “With these figures it is evident that the company is running and growing; and, the patrimony in function of the investments, grows”. Regarding collection, in this 2022 USD 9,887,584.92 entered the coffers of the institution. In his intervention, the Manager highlighted the acquisition of vehicles, motor pumps and tankers, which will improve technical operations. In the same way, he highlighted the works carried out in drinking water and sewage, among which are: the sewerage of Aymaras street, George Town, new emissary La Inmaculada Collector, improvement of the Loja street storm sewer, among others.

See also  I thought that drowning people in the subway was the limit, but I didn’t expect to be stripped by the security... (Photos) |Weizhou Xi’an | Female Passengers |

You may also like

OUTSIDE THE WALLS – The documentary on the...

They commemorate the second May 10 of the...

Prosecutor denied Petro again: “We will not negotiate...

Not lost?Li Xiaopeng was promoted to Secretary of...

Wendy’s Experiments with Chatbot Operator for Drive-Thru Service...

Actor of Noppo and Gonta dies at 88...

Do you want to be part of the...

“Kerley-Jacobs question and answer? The stadium fills him...

“The Salvadoran people have a low IQ”

In 4 municipalities of Casanare minors will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy