Emapar presented its 2022 management report

Details on the financial, administrative, commercial, operational and engineering management are some of the variables that were analyzed in the rendering of accounts of the EP-Emapar. The event was attended by citizen representatives, authorities and managers.

Patricio García, general manager of EP-Emapar gave details of the goals and objectives achieved in this management period.

In a symbolic event that was attended by representatives of the Board of Directors and the Management Team, the Riobamba Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Company (EP-Emapar) presented its accountability for the 2022 management period. The presentation of the results and goals achieved in areas such as financial, administrative, commercial, operational and engineering management, were in charge of the general manager of the public company, Patricio García.

In his speech, the Manager described accountability as a process that makes transparent the work of the institution developed in all areas. Regarding the financial situation, compared to 2021, he highlighted an increase in assets from USD 60,470,915.10 to 70,006,710.56 in 2022; liabilities, from USD 329,047.76 to 159,764.78; reaching a patrimony of 60,141,867.34 in 2021, to 69,846,945.78 in 2022: “With these figures it is evident that the company is running and growing; and, the patrimony in function of the investments, grows”. Regarding collection, in this 2022 USD 9,887,584.92 entered the coffers of the institution. In his intervention, the Manager highlighted the acquisition of vehicles, motor pumps and tankers, which will improve technical operations. In the same way, he highlighted the works carried out in drinking water and sewage, among which are: the sewerage of Aymaras street, George Town, new emissary La Inmaculada Collector, improvement of the Loja street storm sewer, among others.