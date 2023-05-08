Embera communities point to sustainability hand in hand with the Unit

A total of 192 families who have returned to their ancestral reservations in the departments of Chocó and Risaralda, hand in hand with the Victims Unit and other entities, received habitat kits to improve their homes.

Money for the purchase of wood that is needed in order to reinforce the structure of their houses, zinc tiles, ties and nails, were some of the elements that the 192 heads of households of the returned families received last March.

“What the Unit has promised is fulfilling, we want you to remain in your territories, not to return to the cities to suffer needs, and that is why the entity is offering guarantees so that you can be here working on your land” , commented Claudia Segura, coordinator of the group of returns and relocations of the Unit for Victims.

meeting with leaders

Juan Manuel López, adviser to the general management of the Unit, Claudia Segura, coordinator of returns, and Luis Eduardo Torres, territorial director, Eje Cafetero, met with the governors and indigenous councils of Alto Andágueda in order to analyze different commitments with these communities.

The leaders expressed their needs in terms of support for the sustainability of returns in the territory, that is, humanitarian aid for returnees and recipients, transportation payment to transfer the habitat kit to their ancestral reservations, food security, and the need to link members of the community to serve as liaison with the entity on the entire issue of returns.

“The meeting with the directors of the entity was excellent because we reached some agreements to comply with what we had problems with, we want to continue developing decent returns, we are doing the management for those who are displaced to return and as an authority I hope that they return to where they belong and where they never should have come from,” argued Martín Tequia, senior counselor of the Emberá Katío del Chocó Association.

For his part, Hernando Tequia, from the Cabildo Mayor Zona 1, concluded: “We addressed the issue that we had brought from the Zone regarding the return, we reached good agreements and we hope that the returnees can have better conditions, we are working hand in hand with the Unity, we want food security and projects to ensure sustainability”.

Highlighting the transformative power of the victims of the armed conflict is one of the most important commitments of the Unit for Victims. We continue working to dignify them and recognize their ability to change the living conditions of their families, communities and territories; It is the victims of the armed conflict who should have the floor today, since they are the ones who have given second chances and are the ethical and moral reference to guide the country towards Total Peace.