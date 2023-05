According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma should not exercise their respective player options ($36 and $13 million) with the aim of signing a new contract with the Washington Wizards. The two were protagonists in the past year with 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 65 games for the Latvian, 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the former Lakers.