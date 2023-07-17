Embracing a Green and Low-Carbon Lifestyle: Experiences from National Energy Conservation Publicity Week

Green and low-carbon lifestyles are gaining popularity across China, as communities and families embrace energy-saving practices during the 33rd National Energy Conservation Publicity Week. Xinhua News Agency reporters visited various households in Shanxi, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hebei, and other provinces to experience the growing trend.

Zhang Yan, a community party secretary in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, practices an energy-saving and low-carbon lifestyle. Zhang emphasizes reusing as much water as possible, such as using rice water for plants and using laundry water for cleaning. They also turn off unused electrical appliances to reduce standby energy consumption. These habits have also influenced Zhang’s daughter, who now suggests riding bicycles for transportation, combining low-carbon methods with exercise.

In Shanghai’s Nanhui New Town, waste sorting volunteer Yu Dexiang educates residents on the benefits of waste separation. Dry garbage can be incinerated for electricity, wet garbage can be used for compost, recyclables can be recycled, and harmful waste can be properly disposed of. Yu believes that small actions taken in everyday life can have a profound impact on the environment.

In Guangdong Province’s Fuxing New Village, a smart waste sorting device has caught the attention of reporters. This device, which handles 12 types of recyclables and 3 types of hazardous waste, incentivizes residents through instant cashback rewards for waste separation. As a pilot community for near-zero carbon emissions, Fuxing New Village encourages renewable energy installations, “clothes bank” recycling bins, and organic farming to reduce waste and promote sustainable practices.

In Hebei Province’s Jize County, Song Yanli’s family won the title of “Most Beautiful Green Family.” The family practices creative reuse of old items, such as turning potato chip boxes into pen holders and transforming Coke bottles into planters. Water-saving faucets, energy-saving lamps, and conscientious habits like turning off lights have become second nature for the family. Song Yanli’s children have also adopted similar environmentally friendly practices, repurposing plastic bottles and collecting and selling waste paper.

These experiences showcase the increasing popularity and benefits of green and low-carbon lifestyles in China. Through education and advocacy, families and communities are making significant contributions to sustainability by adopting simple, moderate, and environmentally conscious practices. The implementation of these practices not only improves the individual’s quality of life but also contributes to a greener and healthier society as a whole.

