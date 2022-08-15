The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg rejected the appeal presented by Francesco Schettino against the 16-year prison sentence for the sinking of the Costa Concordia, which cost the lives of 32 people. “The Court judges, in the light of all the elements in its possession, that the facts reported do not reveal any apparent violation of rights and freedoms”, underlines the Strasbourg court. The provision was delivered to the defense of Schettino, who at the time was in command of the Costa Concordia ship.

Concordia shipwreck, Schettino’s request for revision rejected by Luca Serranò 26 March 2022



A little more than three months after being rejected by the Genoa Court of Appeal, the request for review of the Italian trial, also comes the rejection of European justice by judge Alena Polackova. But there would be a little yellow on the Strasbourg ruling. The decision dates back to January 13th: while in Italy and on the Giglio Island the 10th anniversary of the tragic shipwreck was being celebrated, judge Polackova in Strasbourg decided that Schettino’s human rights had been respected. However, the sentence would not have been delivered to the defense until a few weeks ago at the request of the lawyers who assist Schettino. No one would have previously withdrawn an alleged registered letter from the European judges. And on this particular, Schettino’s defense would be willing to make a statement in the prosecutor’s office.