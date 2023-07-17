Foreign Ministry inaugurates new consular facilities in Barcelona, ​​Spain – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 4

The Foreign Ministry authorities inaugurated the new facilities of the General Consulate of El Salvador in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The opening ceremony was chaired by the Vice Minister of Diaspora and Human Mobility, Cindy Mariella Portal, who expressed that they will have a larger and more adequate space to develop the administrative activities of consular management.

He also stressed that the Government of President Nayib Bukele has a strong commitment to the diaspora, whom it considers as partners for the development of El Salvador, with the purpose of establishing links.

“For this we need to have spaces that allow us to develop these actions. As we have done in other representations, where now Salvadorans can also present their businesses, receive training, generate productive value chains, and even learn other languages,” he added.

Among the procedures available at the Consulate of El Salvador in Barcelona are the immediate delivery of the passport, family status records (births, marriages and deaths), police records and criminal records, powers of attorney, among others.

With these new adaptations, the Consulate General of El Salvador in Barcelona will provide more agile and efficient services to around 6,000 Salvadorans living in this town and its surroundings. Nationals can go to Carrer del Dr. August Pi i Sunyer 12, 1a, 08034, Barcelona.

