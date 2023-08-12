Headline: Provincial Party Committee Calls for High-Quality Development and Thematic Education Results

Byline: Huang Wei, Reporter from Xinhua Daily Junction Point

Date: August 11, 2021

In a recent meeting held by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions was studied and implemented. The meeting focused on promoting high-quality development and test the achievements of thematic education.

Provincial Party Secretary Xin Changxing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to grasp the themes of the province’s education career and implement various major policies of the central government. The meeting aimed to ensure the realization of annual goals by submitting excellent answers to the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee, and the people of the province.

During the meeting, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches on the economic situation in the first half of the year, during inspections in Sichuan and Hanzhong, Shaanxi, and at the Air Force of the Western Theater Command, were studied. The speeches highlighted the positive momentum of economic recovery and the need for coordinated work in flood control and disaster relief.

The meeting also reviewed the “Implementation of the Plan for the Division of Key Tasks of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee’s ‘Decision'” and emphasized the importance of following the guidance of “walking ahead and demonstrating” in implementing key tasks with high standards and quality.

Furthermore, the “Jiangsu Province Marine Industry Development Action Plan” was discussed, acknowledging the significance of developing the marine industry in cultivating new economic growth points. The plan aims to capitalize on Jiangsu’s unique advantages and marine resources to inject momentum into the modernization drive.

The meeting concluded by highlighting the critical period for achieving the expected results of the first batch of themed education. Participants emphasized the importance of implementing the evaluation requirements put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping and focusing on solving outstanding problems needed for development and reform.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee aims to promote high-quality development and test the achievements of thematic education through the dedicated efforts of provincial leaders and by walking in the forefront. By implementing strategic self-confidence and adhering to stable progress, the province aims to achieve better results and demonstrate its commitment to the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee, and the people.

Disclaimer: This article was reprinted from Xinhua Daily Junction Point. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Xinhua News Agency. The accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the content are not guaranteed. Readers are advised to verify the information independently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

