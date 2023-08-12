The FBI Offers $20,000 Reward for Information on Joshua Keshaba Sierra García, Abducted in Mexico City in 2003

Headline: FBI Offers $20,000 Reward for Information on Kidnapped US Citizen in Mexico City

Mexico City – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Joshua Keshaba Sierra García, a US citizen who was kidnapped in Mexico City in 2003. The FBI is seeking any information that can help locate him, either dead or alive.

On August 12, 2003, Joshua Keshaba, who would now be 21 years old, was abducted while under the care of relatives who had traveled to Mexico City to baptize him. Tragically, during the kidnapping, the teen’s 14-year-old nanny was brutally murdered.

Subsequently, the kidnappers made several ransom demands and calls, but despite the Mexican authorities’ efforts, little progress was made in locating the boy. One suspect was apprehended, offering a glimmer of hope, but he could not provide authorities with Joshua’s whereabouts.

According to reports, Joshua was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue shorts, and sandals. He has black hair, brown eyes, and stands out as an American citizen. The FBI has released an age-progressed photo of Joshua to help the public visualize how he might appear today.

With the passing of time, there remains concern for the well-being of Joshua Keshaba Sierra García, and the FBI is urging anyone with even the tiniest piece of information to come forward. In an effort to generate leads, the reward of $20,000 has been offered to incentivize individuals to provide crucial details that could lead to his recovery.

As this case continues to haunt the hearts of both Mexican and American communities, law enforcement agencies from both countries are collaborating closely. The shared goal is to secure Joshua’s safety and bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice.

The FBI has released the toll-free hotline number, urging anyone with relevant information to call and assist in the ongoing investigation. Authorities assure that tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish.

The Keshaba family, devastated by the loss of their loved one, continue to plead for any leads that can help bring Joshua back home to Los Angeles. They are clinging to hope that Joshua is still alive, somewhere out there, waiting to be found.

The FBI continues to pursue every lead, and with the reward now being offered, they believe that a breakthrough in the case may finally be within reach. The agency aims to exploit every avenue in ensuring that Joshua Keshaba Sierra García is brought back home safely to his family.

If you have any information about Joshua’s disappearance, please contact the FBI at the following hotline number: 1-800-FBI-FIND.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as new information emerges.

