WhatsApp Beta for Android Allows Users to Use Multiple Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Account Feature in Latest Beta for Android

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to use multiple accounts on the same Android device, according to reports from the latest beta version. The company has been working tirelessly to optimize user experience, implementing features like ‘companion mode’, which enables linking the same account on two devices simultaneously.

Initially announced in June by WABetaInfo, the multiple account feature was said to be reserved for WhatsApp Business. However, the latest beta update for WhatsApp for Android 2.23.17.8, available on Google Play, indicates that the feature is now being rolled out to more Android users.

To add a new account, users simply need to tap the arrow icon next to the QR code button. A menu will then appear, offering an ‘Add account’ option below the main account that is already established on the device. Users can also easily switch between different accounts within the app, and any added account will remain on the device until the session is closed.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature allows users to keep their personal chats and work conversations all in one app, while keeping their notifications for each account separate. Instead of having to set up and configure different accounts separately on each mobile device, users can now conveniently access them all through a single application on their main device.

This feature is currently available for beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android. It is expected to roll out to other Android users in the following weeks. With this update, WhatsApp aims to enhance convenience and efficiency for its users by facilitating the management of multiple accounts within the platform.