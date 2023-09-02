Embracing the New Semester: First Day of School Brings ‘New’ Growth to Primary and Secondary Students Across China

Embracing the new semester and meeting “new” growth – news on the first day of school in many primary and secondary schools across the country

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 1 – On September 1, primary and secondary schools across the country ushered in the first day of school. On the campus of the new semester, there are laughter and laughter, the positive energy conveyed by the “first lesson of the new school”, and the new hope planted. The new semester has set sail!

A gathering of “hearts”

In the new semester, some old classmates reunite after a long absence, and some new classmates meet for the first time. The campus is full of joy of gathering together. At 7 o’clock on the 1st, many students and parents arrived at the Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District, Shanghai. Many of them were freshmen in the first grade. The parents pressed the shutter to record the precious moment of their children’s enlightenment. In the new semester, Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School welcomes 224 first-grade students. Each freshman carries a small card with name, life photo, personal hobbies, etc. on it. Teachers paste these cards one by one on the blackboard behind the classroom to guide the children to get to know each other in their spare time.

On September 1, students of the School Affiliated to the School of Education of Jing’an District, Shanghai lined up at the door of the classroom, preparing to go to the opening ceremony. In the No. 2 Complete Primary School of Zheng’an County in the Qianbei mountainous area of Guizhou, when the children saw Teacher He Wanlin welcoming him at the school gate, they all stepped forward to give him a high five. “I read some of my favorite books during the holidays and gained a lot of knowledge,” He said happily.

Li Zerui, 12, from Raoyang County, Hengshui City, Hebei Province woke up early today, packed his schoolbag, boarded the school bus, and headed to Hongyi School. Li Zerui was originally studying in Dongcaolu Primary School. Affected by the flood situation, 127 students from the school were arranged to temporarily board and study in Hongyi School and Yaozhuang teaching site in Daguanting Town. “I’m in dormitory 120, how about you?” “I just saw that the reading room is very beautiful, and there are so many books in it!”… As soon as we met, Li Zerui chatted non-stop with his classmates. “I like reading books, especially science fiction novels.” “My dream is to be a judge and let justice remain in the world forever”… Every first-year freshman in the Middle School Affiliated to Southwest University in Chongqing brought a unique resume. The colorful resume not only includes information such as your hobbies and personality traits but also life photos and self-portraits. The students came to the stage one by one to introduce themselves, and after dozens of minutes, they were no longer strangers to each other.

A baptism of “love”

Love others, love the motherland, love dreams… In the “first class of school” held by schools in many places, the children received a baptism of “love” and gained a lot of positive energy on the first day of the new semester. “Children, today I told the story of Lei Feng and our “Lei Feng around us”. From now on, we will start from the small things around us and contribute to society. Can everyone do it?” said Chen, the most beautiful volunteer in China and a moral model in Hebei Province Qi Feng asked. “Yes!” the children answered in unison. In the “first lesson” of Qingfeng Street Primary School in Hengshui City, Hebei Province, Chen Qifeng combined his 29 years of learning from Lei Feng to introduce the significance of practicing Lei Feng’s spirit to children. “I also want to be a person who contributes to the motherland and society like Uncle Lei Feng,” said Gao Peichen, a student in Class 5, Grade 6.

The vast land and resources of the motherland, the beauty and magnificence of mountains and rivers, the inheritance and innovation of Chinese civilization… In the “First Class of the New Year” of Chongqing Shuren Jingrui Primary School, the principal Li Hua brought a sharing with the theme of patriotism, encouraging students to look at the rivers and mountains of the motherland and plant the feelings of the motherland. The children of Nicheng Primary School in Pudong New Area, Shanghai stepped into the school and were pleasantly surprised to see a model board of the “Xuelong” hull. It turned out that the instructor of the “first lesson” at Nicheng Primary School was Bai Xiangen, the first female pilot in my country to cross the Arctic Ocean and a teacher at Shanghai Maritime University. When they heard that the “Xuelong” was stuck in the ice and couldn’t move, and Bai Xiangen and his colleagues tried more than ten methods to finally get out of danger, the children showed admiration on their faces. Tang Huaying, the principal of Nicheng Primary School, said that the school gave the children three growth kits: “build a good cabin” and ask them to develop good living and study habits; Lay the groundwork; “take the rudder” and encourage them to dream and move forward.

“New” growth together

Grow taller, make yourself better, and maintain good reading habits… Every child has planted a seed in his heart, looking forward to encountering “new” growth with the teacher in the new semester. More than 1,800 students of Chongqing Shuren Jingrui Primary School received a special gift for the new semester – more than 100 digital courses. Space planting, 3D software design application, orchid digital map… Students choose courses according to their interests and hobbies in a “menu style” and start the new semester with their own exclusive schedule. “These courses integrate multiple disciplines such as mathematics, art, and information technology, hoping to cultivate students’ interdisciplinary awareness and problem-solving skills.” Li Hua said that the school will also rely on digital platforms to track data such as students’ learning behaviors and thinking growth. Help children grow up healthy and comprehensive.

Healthy and comprehensive growth is inseparable from the help of physical activity. As soon as school started, Tian Biao, the vice-principal in charge of sports at Shanxi Quwo County Experimental Primary School, was busy preparing for the school’s October football league. “In a few days, the selection of young football players will start.” Tian Biao said that this activity is very popular with children, so the school decided this year that all children above the third grade should participate. Students of Jingshi Experimental Primary School in Mentougou District, Beijing, received a “start-of-school gift package” containing marker pens, uninflated footballs, martial arts uniforms, etc. Holding a gift in her hand, Liu Tianxin, a third-year student, smiled happily, looking forward to “I can grow taller in the new semester.” According to Liang Zhenru, a teacher of Jingshi Experimental Primary School, the health and safety of her students is her greatest happiness. “In the new semester, more life education will be added to the teaching so that children can maintain a better understanding of themselves and nature while maintaining their academic progress.” “Maybe I’m not the fastest runner, but I’m the most persistent one; maybe I’m not the quickest thinker, but I’m the one who thinks the most seriously…” On the first day of the new semester, Shanghai Baoshan No. 2 Center First graders and their parents will receive a letter from Principal Tan Lili. This is a habit that Tan Lili has persisted in for more than ten years. In her view, teachers and parents should create a more relaxed growth atmosphere for children, encourage students to make unremitting efforts, and reap the joy of growth.