With the motorcycle against a car, a 16-year-old dies in Taranto – News

A 16-year-old boy died following a road accident that occurred in the afternoon in the Tre Fontane area in the village of Lama, in Taranto.





The young man was riding a motorcycle which violently collided with a car. The body of the 16-year-old was thrown several meters following the collision.





Only minor injuries, however, for the driver of the car.





On the spot, every attempt by the 118 doctors to revive the boy was in vain. The investigations to ascertain the causes of the accident are entrusted to the local police of Taranto.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

