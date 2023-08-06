Home » With the motorcycle against a car, a 16-year-old dies in Taranto – News
News

With the motorcycle against a car, a 16-year-old dies in Taranto – News

by admin
With the motorcycle against a car, a 16-year-old dies in Taranto – News

A 16-year-old boy died following a road accident that occurred in the afternoon in the Tre Fontane area in the village of Lama, in Taranto.


The young man was riding a motorcycle which violently collided with a car. The body of the 16-year-old was thrown several meters following the collision.


Only minor injuries, however, for the driver of the car.


On the spot, every attempt by the 118 doctors to revive the boy was in vain. The investigations to ascertain the causes of the accident are entrusted to the local police of Taranto.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The tools stolen from the craftsman of Bosconero Theft of ten thousand euros have been found

You may also like

21 injured and several damages left by an...

Jail for alias ‘La Mona’ leader of ‘Los...

Slovenia: nutria operation / Slovenia / areas /...

Does Neymar return to Barcelona?

Three States to Issue Up to $3,200 in...

Valeria Duque reveals what she thinks of Rauw...

Embracing Cultural Diversity: China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance...

Japan: Air Force assets arrived at Komatsu

El Salvador continues to receive tribulation from foreign...

Woman was run over by the bus that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy