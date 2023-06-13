Home » Emdupar workers carried out a cleaning day at the company
News

Emdupar workers carried out a cleaning day at the company

by admin
Emdupar workers carried out a cleaning day at the company

Last weekend, the workers of the Valledupar Public Services, Aqueduct and Sewer Company, Emdupar, They carried out a cleaning day at the company’s facilities.

The idea was born because we had always had the concern to change Emdupar’s image a bit and from the environmental side we have to do internal cleaning of the company. We are trying to give Emdupar a new face and for users to realize that we workers have our shirts on, and that we want our company to continue to belong to the vallenatos”, mentioned one of the Emdupar employees.

They also indicated that internally the company remained clean by the constant toilets that are They perform it, however, from its facade the same was not reflected.

We understood that if from the inside it was being cleanedOutside, the image of a clean company should also be seen. The cleaning started from the administrative part”, they narrowed down.

See also  The provincial government held a party group (expanded) meeting to convey and study the spirit of the provincial party congress, research, deploy and implement the work. Zhao Yide presided over the meeting|meeting-Comprehensive news_China Business Network News

You may also like

Edict 1st. notice Disleyner Moreno Zúñiga

Secret documents case, former US President Donald Trump...

Farmers in Mexico jailed after protests for fair...

In confusing facts, a peasant leader was assassinated...

Special Olympics guests in Rottenburg: combine carnival and...

Praying in an airplane

“Failed”, Yeison Jiménez is dispatched against a follower...

Freeport McMoRan: Consolidation nearing the end! page 1

Monagas lynx champion

$120 billion for Valledupar entrepreneurs?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy