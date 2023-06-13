Emdupar workers carried out a cleaning day at the company

Last weekend, the workers of the Valledupar Public Services, Aqueduct and Sewer Company, Emdupar, They carried out a cleaning day at the company’s facilities.

“The idea was born because we had always had the concern to change Emdupar’s image a bit and from the environmental side we have to do internal cleaning of the company. We are trying to give Emdupar a new face and for users to realize that we workers have our shirts on, and that we want our company to continue to belong to the vallenatos”, mentioned one of the Emdupar employees.

They also indicated that internally the company remained clean by the constant toilets that are They perform it, however, from its facade the same was not reflected.

“We understood that if from the inside it was being cleanedOutside, the image of a clean company should also be seen. The cleaning started from the administrative part”, they narrowed down.