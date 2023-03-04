This Saturday morning, the new comptroller manager of the Valledupar Public Services Company, Emdupar, took office, the Engineer German Ernesto Gonzálezwho was appointed by the Superintendence of Public Services on Friday, March 3.

González is a civil engineer from the Colombian School of Engineering Julio Garavito and specialist in Sanitary Engineering from the National University of Colombia.

The comptroller manager met with the heads of section and division of Emdupar to know the real state of the company.

It is worth mentioning that during the intervention process, the superintendent Dagoberto Quiroga pointed out that the intention is to recover the company and make it completely stable.