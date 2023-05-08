Emerald soprano triumphs in Russia – Diario La Hora

Karen sosa limones, a young woman who since she was 4 years old sensed that music would be her horizon,

Today, at the age of 28, he triumphs in Russia.

Karen sosa Limones is an Esmeraldeña who excelled in the musical field from a very young age,

When she was barely 4 years old, her father, who used to meet with his musician friends, saw in her the gift so

special that he had for what he invited the girl to be part of his musical meetings and it was like that

how little Karen was dabbling in musical learning where she even imitated the

notes on a piano

He began to study with teachers such as Abraham Bishara and Agustín Ramón San Martin.

Initially he participated in a marimba group where he traveled within and outside the country for several

festivals since at that time it was identified with traditional folk music

emerald

Fan of the music of Mercedes Sosa, Silvio Rodríguez, Pablo Milanés, artists who since

they always liked this soprano.

At the age of 17, he moved to Quito where he aspired to study Law, studying three

years to then give up and dedicate himself to what he really loved the music industry.

His parents initially disagreed with his decision because of how difficult it can be.

this medium.

While I was studying law, I attended the choir at PUCE as a chorister and later as a teacher of

vocal technique and it was there where things in the musical environment began to settle in such a

way that he studied at the National Conservatory of Music where he graduated in 2017,

he was a soloist with the Big Band Jazz directed by maestro Larry Salgado.

Your arrival in Russia

His trip was made on September 7, 2018 where his dream of preparing for his career

professionalism was his main inspiration.

Karen came to Russia on her own merits, after her teacher Cecilia Tapia, who studied

at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory on a scholarship, mentioned having an opportunity to travel to

Russia where her friend was the director of the chair of Vocal Arts.

He comments that the adaptation was not easy, being the language a factor, however, he knew English and

that made his process a bit easier.

Like all foreigners, she had to study the language for a year to enter the university, but

When her teacher heard her sing, she invited her to sing with her.

He studies at the South-East Russian State University in Kursk.

Competitions won by the soprano.

The Russia-Ecuador embassy issued a statement announcing that in the

Conservatory of Music -DARGOMYZHSKY- of the city of Tula, the second

Russian contest of young lyrical vocalists where representatives of Russia and

foreign. Said contest was held from April 20 to 23, 2023.

The soprano from Esmeralda obtained second place after going through several selections with

more than 120 vocalists in their category.

He has to his credit several distinctions in Russia.

The Data

● In February 2022, he won a contest in Belgorod.

● In March 2022, he triumphed in the Gran Pri, in the Primavera Estudiantil contest.

● In February 2021, she was a guest soloist at the award concert for the winning works of the II

Gerardo Guevara International Composition Contest in honor of Luis Guevara. This developed in

Moscow.

● In March 2021, she was the winner in three categories of the six that were nominated in the International Competition

Online Canto Latino Cyberchallenge.

● In April 2021, he won the Grand Pri in the Student Spring contest.

● In June 2021, he participated in the Tavrida festival.

● In November 2021, he won second place in the Sonidos de Dutar contest.

● In 2018 he participated and won in a contest for young lyrical singing talents, for which he had the opportunity to

perform with the Cuenca Symphony Orchestra.

● He was a soloist in the world premiere of the Mass from the middle of the world, by Eduardo Florencia, composer of the

National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador.

● He was part of the choir at the Equinoccial Technological University. (YO)