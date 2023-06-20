Emilia-Romagna fashion increasingly sustainable — Companies

The fashion industry as indicated by the European strategy must deeply review its paradigms in sustainable and circular optics to generate a lower environmental impact. In this transition, the circularity measurement assumes particular importance as tool for directing efforts at the individual firm and manufacturing district level. On this tempa and to enhance the sustainability of the sector Emilia Romagna region has activated a permanent regional table of the fashion sector which brings together institutions, businesses and the world of research.

The experimentation

To analyze the level of circularity and identify possible improvement actions at individual company and district level, Art-ER led a experimentation for the measurement of circularity on a sample of companies that significantly reflect the composition of district of San Mauro Pascolione of the leaders in the sector in Italy.

Thanks to the collaboration between Clust-ER Create, Cercal e Art-ER, 17 businesses representative by type of production and processes performed, tested the application of a tool for measuring circularity.

The tool, developed by S. Anna High School of Pisa with the collaboration of Art-ER, it has been customized for the textile/footwear sector and then applied to companies. The results in terms of average overall performance of the companies analyzed and possible improvement solutions are illustrated in a publication. Reference performance indicators (KPIs) were also provided to the participating companies for monitor the evolution of its circularity profile over time.

The report was presented at the event The challenge of sustainability in the future of fashion in Emilia-Romagna held in the context of Research2Business 2023which highlighted how the transition of the sector is an ongoing process, with multiple opportunities but also with many aspects still to be resolved.

