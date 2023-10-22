Emma Calero won the national reading competition

Top three from left: Juhan Karlis (2nd place), Emma Calero (1st place) and Reio Niilo (3rd place). Photo: Jaanus Kõuts The top three of the Läänemaa competition from the left: Juhan Karlis (2nd place), Emma Calero (1st place) and Reio Niilo (3rd place). Photo: Jaanus Kõuts

Emma Calero, a fourth-grade student at Haapsalu Elementary School, won the first place in the national recitation competition “Padakonna vada”.

Estonia’s best readers were announced for the 30th time on Saturday at the Estonian Children’s Literature Center in Tallinn. Students of fourth grades competed. The children read Eno Rau’s books such as “Sipsik”, “Naksitralli”, “Ninatara muna”, “Frog and Excavator” and “Shields”.

All 16 participating children were winners of the county preliminaries and their performance was of a high standard. The performance of the readers was evaluated by a jury consisting of children’s writer Liis Sein, actors Maria Ehrenberg and Karel Käos.

After Emma Calero, Riko Rehi from Kuressaare Old City School from Saaremaa took second place, and Tuule Tüür from Viims School from Harjumaa came in third.

The winners of the first three places were awarded bookstore gift cards, all participants were reminded of the competition day by Eno Raua’s book “Kilul oli vilu” and a visit to the Estonian Health Museum.

Previous articleKatarine Rosalie: epistle about Kalle’s fuel card and Põhja Konna’s watering

Share this: Facebook

X

