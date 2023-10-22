ERNIE FLEETENKIEKER – Ernie Fleetenkieker’s Metal Manifesto

ERNIE FLEETENKIKER

Ernie Fleetenkieker’s Metal Manifesto

(Essays | Short Stories)

Label: Index Publisher

Format: (Buch)

Release: 16.06.2023

Metal is not a big community! The metal scene is too big for that, with far too many different individuals.”

At first glance, one would classify Ernie Fleetenkieker (yes, this is a stage name. The explanation for this can be found in the prologue of this book. (author’s note)) as the president of the local Hans Albers fan club, or someone who while he fills his pipe with his left hand and ties all the sailor’s knots in no time with his right. But you would judge the book by its cover. In reality, he is known to many as the frontman Seuche of the band FÄULNIS and has been running his noise mucker TV channel on YouTube for years. He can now be proud of over 20,000 subscribers. Now his stories are also available in written and printed form.

Ernie (born 1980) had been thinking about writing a book for a long time. After his attempt to write “the great novel of the 21st century” stagnated after 20 pages and the successor, an ultimate survival guide to heavy metal, only made it to 50 pages, the idea of ​​a metal novel germinated in his mind. Write a manifesto. The germ developed and is now available to us as a 360-page hardcover book with gold embossing (for me it was only a PDF promo copy, but I will definitely get it for my bookshelf, because the books you like are on a USB stick or a hard drive is simply a no go).

What awaits the interested reader and metal fan (or not, according to the author, what is written should be for everyone) then:

A foray through half a century of metal history, a look at the scene, basic knowledge, descriptions of metal types, thoughts and stories about bands, their music and the covers of their records, the (for now) 20 theses of heavy metal, of course the devil and his bad influence, as well as metal hymns, classics that you should know (or have to listen to immediately), beginner metal mixtapes, the various genres and much more.

These essays are always structured around the life story and personal experiences in the life of Mr. Fleetenkieker, who has now taken a harder approach to music for 30 years. Like many of us, it started with shallower rock, for him it was ROXETTE, then came the SCORPIONS (“Crazy World”; but I also count the SCORPS as one of the best hard and heavy bands from Germany until this album). into his life, then IRON MAIDEN with “The Number Of The Beast”. He then came to black metal via death and thrash.

A passion that lasted a long time and to which he remained true to this day. But then he came back to the roots, i.e. the classic metal of the 80s, the NWOBH, in which he still finds pearls today (he feels like me, even though I was there live in the 80s).

And so he rummages through memories of good times, bad times and shitty times in his METAL MANIFESTO in order to bring the attitude, passion, togetherness, but also the madness of the metal world closer to the die-hard or possibly future fan.

And Ernie does this skillfully and always with a wink, such as: with the (for now) 20 theses of metal, or the clichés surrounding the scene and its followers. But who doesn’t know themselves or has to admit after reading that they recognized something in the description? The metal asshole, the Gscheitwaschl (Austrian for know-it-all), the full-on chav or the only true “troven” fan?

You can tell from the METAL MANIFESTO that whoever was at work here had been through and experienced a lot. Finally he asks the reader and himself the question “Where do you go Metal?“. Where is the journey going in the future, is there hope or will the original metal die out forever after the departure of the great old ones?

I have already thought about what it will be like one day and I agree with Ernie here: It will be different, but there is always hope. Many new bands that pay homage to old school metal are ready to play and wait for their big chance. I was very pleased that two young, up-and-coming and really worth listening bands from my hometown of Linz were mentioned several times in the book: VENATOR & EISENHAND

The book ends with the sentence “Time is too good for shit“

So use your time well and read a good book again, for example “Ernie Fleetenkieker’s Metal Manifesto”, because this book is exactly the opposite of any elimination.

Contents:

360 pages

81 Photos (s/w)

Band-Links:

ERNIE FLEETENKIEKER – Ernie Fleetenkiekers Metal-Manifest10…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “ERNIE FLEETENKIEKER – Ernie Fleetenkiekers Metal-Manifest”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/ernie_metalmanifest_buch.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “10”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “MadMax”

}

}}

The post ERNIE FLEETENKIEKER – Ernie Fleetenkiekers Metal-Manifest appeared first on earshot.at.