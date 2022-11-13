Say goodbye to traffic, the Golden Eagle Award “dehydrated” successfully

“I am an actor among the common people, and a common man among actors… I will spend my whole life trying to be a good actor loved by the people…” Ma Shaohua said excitedly while holding the trophy.

On the evening of November 6, the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards and the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Arts Festival Awards Gala came to an end in Changsha, Hunan. The hit dramas “The World” and “The Age of Awakening” became the big winners and won most of the awards. Lei Jiayin and Yin Tao won the best actor and actress, and Ma Shaohua and Ma Li won the best actor and supporting actress.

The works and powerful actors that are much loved by the audience won awards, which made the whole network of this Golden Eagle Festival madly grab 359 hot searches, and were also criticized as successful “dehydration” by the outside world.

As the traffic king among the three major TV drama awards in domestic entertainment, the biennial Golden Eagle Awards will never lack attention. This year, the Golden Eagle Festival seems to be a “strong man’s broken arm”, which is completely cut from “traffic”: from the complete cancellation of the popularity award determined by voting, the Golden Eagle Goddess, to the two high-quality hit dramas “The World” and “The Age of Awakening” Become the biggest winner, a group of outstanding actors to win…

It can be seen that the Golden Eagle Award finally achieved a red card for “traffic” this time, giving “strength” a green light all the way.

De-traffic Golden Eagle Award

This year’s Golden Eagle Awards, from the changes and settings of the awards, we can see that it is necessary to completely de-traffic.

According to the introduction of the organizing committee, this year’s Golden Eagle Awards have made adjustments to each award based on the “change of the times, the advancement of China, and the call of the people”. Moderate adjustments have been made to the award settings and award names while keeping the total number of 20 awards unchanged. The number of TV drama awards has increased by 1, from 8 in the 30th session to 9; the selection of “Best Actor and Actress” and “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress” has been changed to “Best Actor and Actress” and “Best Actor and Actress”. Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress” selection.

It is worth noting that the Golden Eagle Award began to set up the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actor Award in the 2nd session in 1984, but the award was cancelled in the 19th session in 2001. After 22 years, the Best Supporting Actor and Actor Award was finally added.

Among the 36 nominated works, there are not only the popular “Awakening Age” and “The World“, but also epic dramas such as “Crossing the Yalu River”, “Xiangshan Ye Zhenghong” and “Armageddon”. Set up the stage”, “The Hidden Corner” and “The Beginning” are dramas with texture and market reputation. “The shortlisted works are all outstanding mainstream dramas in the past two years. They are not big IPs that are only for fans to appreciate or hold out by capital. They are all based on their strengths. This is a good work that a national TV drama award should have. ” said film critic Xiao A.

The nominated actors, whether it is the best actor or actress or the best supporting actor, are basically good actors recognized by the industry and the audience, and even show fierce competition of “fighting gods”.

For example, in the shortlist for the best actor and actress, the actors include Ding Yongdai, Guo Jingfei, Huang Xuan, Lei Jiayin, Yu Hewei and Zhang Jiayi, and the actresses include Jiang Shuying, Reyizha, Wu Yue, Yan Ni, Yin Tao and Zhou Xun .

These shortlisted actors are all the best Mesozoic actors in China at present. Among them, Yu Hewei has won the best actor in Magnolia for his role as Chen Duxiu in “The Age of Awakening”. At the Feitian Awards a few days ago, Reyizha won the Outstanding Actress for her role as Splash in “Shan Hai Qing”. It can be said that the best actor of the Golden Eagle Award is born from these shortlisted actors, which will basically not cause too many doubts.

“A significant change of the Golden Eagle Awards this time is that it pays more attention to the attention drawn by the characters and the acting itself. For example, Wu Yue, in the traditional sense, is not considered a heroine in terms of playing time or the importance of the role, but Wu Yue is in The role of He Yun in “Sweeping the Black Storm” is very layered, showing the helplessness of a mother and the struggle of being a public official. A good actor will not be buried.” Xiao A said.

In the end, the result of the Golden Eagle Award was also considered to be “deserving of its name”.

The best actor and actress were won by Zhou Bingkun and Zheng Juan played by Lei Jiayin and Yin Tao from “The World“, while Ma Shaohua and Ma Li won the best supporting actor and actress.

At the awards ceremony that day, Ma Shaohua’s speech was quite touching. Ma Shaohua, who has been in business for decades, has played a great man and a peddler. Ma Shaohua, who is holding the trophy, said that he is an actor among the common people, and also a common people among the actors. His positioning for himself is always grounded, and his requirement for himself is to use his life to create more and better roles for the audience, and to be a good actor loved by the people.

Some insiders said that Ma Shaohua’s speech after winning the award showed people the sincerity and original intention of a good actor, and also let the industry see the sincerity of the Golden Eagle Award after the return: the weight of the prize has increased, and the Golden Eagle Award has finally been “dehydrated” successfully. , found the correct way to open.

Golden Eagle Award for Detours

The Golden Eagle Award is the longest-running TV drama award in China.

The Golden Eagle Award was first established in 1983 by the “Popular TV” magazine sponsored by Zhejiang Radio and Television, and it was called “Popular Television Golden Eagle Award” at that time. In 1997, it was renamed “China TV Golden Eagle Award”, organized by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and China Television Association. Since 2000, the Golden Eagle Award has been upgraded to the “Golden Eagle TV Art Festival”. The organizer has added Hunan Radio and Television, and the specific contractor has been changed to Hunan Satellite TV, which is held in Changsha every year. After 2005, the awards were streamlined and changed to once every two years.

Looking at the Golden Eagle Awards in recent years, the selection results are generally convincing, and the winners are basically strong acting schools with both superb acting skills and nationality.

What really broke the reputation of the Golden Eagle Award was the 29th Golden Eagle Award in 2018.

Li Yifeng and Di Ali Gerba won two major awards, “Most Popular Actor and Actor” and “Audience Favorite Actor”. Although Zhang Yi and Ding Liuyuan also won the award at the same time as the two, the awards for the two traffic actors still caused a lot of controversy.

You must know that the competition for the Golden Eagle Award that year was quite fierce. Di Lieba faced Liu Tao, Sun Li, Yang Zi, Yuan Quan, Yin Tao and Kan Qingzi, while Li Yifeng faced He Wei, Sun Weimin, He Bing, Zhang Jiayi, Liu Yunlong and Hou Xiangling.

What about the work of the two? Obviously more embarrassing. Li Yifeng was shortlisted for “Sparrow”, while Di Ali Gerba was selected for the remake of “The Beautiful Li Huizhen”, which is not well-known.

In terms of acting skills, they are not as good as other finalists; in terms of works, they are even more ordinary. For a time, the Golden Eagle Award was complained about “water floods the Jinshan”, “Water Award”, “one dares to send, one dares to receive” and other remarks. The authority and fairness of the Golden Eagle Award have also been questioned like never before.

In fact, the reason why the Golden Eagle Award has been questioned over the years is that it has too many awards and voting mechanisms.

Combing through the relevant media reports, we can see that the settings of the Golden Eagle Awards for actors have changed several times, and the relevant awards are constantly changing, which is dazzling.

From 1983 to 1987, the Golden Eagle Awards awarded 5 awards in total. At that time, there were four awards for actors: “Excellent Actor”, “Excellent Actress”, “Excellent Supporting Actor” and “Excellent Supporting Actress”;

From 1988 to 1998, the Golden Eagle Award actor awards changed to “Best Actor”, “Best Actress”, “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress”;

In 1999, the award setting of the Golden Eagle Award changed again. In addition to “Best Actor”, “Best Actress”, “Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress”, “Excellent Actor” and “Excellent Actress” were added. “Excellent Supporting Actor” and “Excellent Supporting Actress” awards.

In 2000, the 18th Golden Eagle Awards canceled the references to “best” and “excellent”, and changed the names of actor awards to “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress Award” and “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress Award”. At the same time, the “Golden Eagle Festival’s Most Popular Actor and Actor Award” was established. This “Popularity Award” belongs to the Golden Eagle Festival. The winners are generally voted by the audience or netizens and selected from the nomination list of the “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress Award”.

Due to the controversy caused by the 29th Golden Eagle Award in 2018, when the selection work of the 30th Golden Eagle Award was launched in 2020, the award setting and name have been changed again. “. Among them, the “Audience Favorite Actors and Actors” are voted by the public, and the “Best Actors and Actors” are selected by professional judges.

That year, Ren Dahua and Tong Yao won the “Best Actor and Actress”, while Wang Yibo and Zhao Liying won the “Audience Favorite Actor and Actress”.

Return to the original intention, cut off the popularity award and the golden eagle goddess

In this year’s 31st Golden Eagle Awards, the “audience favorite actor and actress”, which symbolized popularity, was cut off and the “best supporting actor and actress” was added. It is considered that the Golden Eagle Award completely abandoned traffic and returned to the “original intention” of national awards – let those who used to be Hidden behind the “voting” fan circles tearing each other, ranking lists, data fraud and other chronic diseases no longer exist.

In fact, among the many awards of the Golden Eagle Awards in recent years, whether it is the “Most Popular Actor and Actor Award” or the “Audience Favorite Actor and Actor”, there is more behind the competition for popularity, whoever is more popular can win. The selection is full of blood and rain. Fans of Xiaosheng and Xiaohua are chasing after each other, and the fan clubs and support clubs of actors keep quarreling and swiping votes. The vote was criticized, and the gold content of the final award was also criticized.

At the voting stage of the “Audience Favorite Actors and Actors” of the 30th Golden Eagle Awards in 2020, the organizing committee issued a statement confirming that there was an act of swiping votes, eliminating abnormal votes, and expressing “zero tolerance for any improper voting behavior” ‘!”

Along with the “audience favorite actor and actress”, there is also the “Golden Eagle Goddess” who has appeared for 8 times. After confirming the cancellation, # this year there is no golden eagle goddess# quickly appeared on the hot search.

As early as the 2006 Golden Eagle Festival, the organizing committee created the concept of “Golden Eagle Goddess” for the first time, which has also become the topic and traffic responsibility of the Golden Eagle Award. Beginning with Liu Yifei, the first golden eagle goddess in 2006, Li Xiaolu, Wang Luodan, Liu Shishi, Zhao Liying, Tang Yan, Di Lieba and Song Qian have won this title. Their common features are their youthful and beautiful appearance and popular topics online.

However, with the passage of time, the “Golden Eagle Goddess” has completely changed its taste and has become a show that competes for fame and fortune. No matter who is elected, there will always be fans who are uneasy, causing fans to scold. At the same time, many professionals questioned the slickness of this selection.

The famous screenwriter Wang Hailin believes that there is no need to continue the “Golden Eagle Goddess”. The “Golden Eagle Goddess” that started in 2006 has continued to this day and has become the main battlefield of the rice circle debate. Judging from the requirements of the standardization of awards, the name of “Golden Eagle Goddess” is commercial, and the formal awards should be “Best Rookie Actress” or “Most Popular Young Actress”, while “Emperor Superstar” and “Queen of Movies”, etc. The title has been banned in official commendation activities, and the name “Golden Eagle Goddess” is neither fish nor fowl.

In his opinion, the “Golden Eagle Goddess” can be changed to a commendation for the acting skills of young actors, especially those outstanding actors and actresses who have acting skills without traffic, and need serious awards to encourage and allow more audiences to see.

This time, the Organizing Committee of the Golden Eagle Festival directly canceled the highly discussed “Golden Eagle Goddess”, which shows that it has made great determination. Although it affects the popularity of the topic, it also makes the whole awards ceremony more pure and harmonious.

Let the actors become the protagonists of the film and television awards ceremony, let the acting become a professional consideration, and let the spotlight shine on these down-to-earth film and television people… This was originally the meaning and value of professional awards.

Although the Golden Eagle Award has gone through detours and caused doubts, but the brave man who dared to break his arm and no longer bowed his head to the traffic, the successful “dehydration” of the Golden Eagle Award can still continue to receive public attention and praise!

In the next session, please continue to follow this standard.