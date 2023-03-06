University students from the province of Neuquén will be able to participate in the Pan America Energy (PAE) university scholarship program. Those who benefit They will receive 60,000 per month during 2023 with the possibility of renewing the scholarship. They must be students who are up to 25 years old and study careers related to the energy industry.

Los requirements to apply for scholarships They are: to be Argentine, native or by option, to be a native or have resided for at least two years in the province of Neuquén or in neighboring areas of the province of Río Negro (Cipolletti, General Fernández Oro and Cinco Saltos) and certify a general average greater than or equal to 7 (seven) without deferrals.

In turn, not to exceed 21 years for start-up scholarships and 25 years for continuity scholarships. The careers achieved belong to the engineering faculty. Includes the Petroleum, Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Civil engineering and a degree in Geological Sciences. Registration is open until April 5.

The scholarships are intended for young people with a good academic level and who «face financial difficulties to cover their studies“, they explained from PAE. This is an initiative that the oil company has carried out in Neuquén since 2019 in an articulated work with the Cimientos Foundation and the National University of Comahue (Uncoma). Currently, 31 young people from Neuquén are scholarship holders of the program.

The accompaniment of the program participants will be through “a professional tutor from Fundación Cimientos, whose intervention focuses on the development of key skills for adaptation to university lifegraduation from higher education and those skills necessary to function in the workplace, “they detailed.

“This is a clear sign of our commitment to the community and the future of Neuquén. At PAE we believe in the power of education to transform lives. We look forward to continuing to encourage the development of young leaders in the field of energy and engineering in the region”, said the leader of institutional relations of Pan American Energy in the province, Nicolás Fernández Arroyo.



