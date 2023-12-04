They can’t hide it anymore: Pauline (21) and Olivier Deschacht (42) on holiday together in Dubai (Lommel)

Lommel

The rumor mill has been running since the summer. But also this week, Lommel’s Pauline Slangen (21) and ex-footballer Olivier Deschacht (42) seem to confirm their love. There has been no official clarity yet, but the two are increasingly showing online that they are indeed in love. They shared snapshots from the swimming pool in Dubai on Monday morning.

Pauline Slangen from Lommel together with Olivier Deschacht? "They want to keep this private"

Pauline Slangen won the Regi Academy two years ago and is now stringing together hits and collaborations (with or without Regi). But now she has also achieved success in love. The Lommel singer and the blonde footballer seem to have really chosen each other. They were previously caught kissing at the Lokerse Feesten and they appeared together in the backstage during Regi’s Sportpaleis concerts in October.

On Monday morning, they almost simultaneously shared images from a rooftop pool in Dubai on Instagram. Deschacht indicates that “swimming is healthy” while posting a video of him swimming laps in the water. In the meantime, Slangen posted a bikini photo online, coincidentally with the same view over the Dubai skyline.

