A few days ago, smartwatch manufacturer Garmin presented its latest model vívomove series brought out the vívomove Trend. It is one stylish hybrid smartwatch, now they too Charge with Qi supports.

As we all know, watches these days can do much more than just tell the time. Particularly practical are so-called Hybrid-Smartwatchesas they have the functions of a smartwatch but look like one classic wrist watch without display. Namely, this is hidden and only comes out when you have it touched.

Garmin Trend Display

The vívomove trend can do that

The clock has dimensions of 40,4 x 40,4 x 11,9 Millimeter and is for one Wrist circumference from 125 to 190 millimeters thought. The display measures 25,6 x 18,8 Millimeter and the resolution is 254 x 346 Pixel. The case itself weighs 28,3 Grammwith silicone bracelet then 43,3 Gramm.

As is usual for a smartwatch, the Trend connected to the smartphone and the apps are controlled via it. With the right one Garmin Connect App can you use the collected Health and Fitness Data view, connect with friends and chat with them Challenges participate.

Garmin Trend Fitness

The battery promises one Duration of up to 6 days in conventional clock mode and 5 Take, if you use it as a smartwatch. She has several security features – So, for example emergency contacts selected and a message with the live location to be sent to you. The clock can now also use the Qi-Standard to be charged.

style and price

The new model is available for purchase in the color combinations Pastel brown/cream gold, black/slate grey, cream/pearl gold and light grey/silver. The silicone bands can fast exchanged and can therefore be selected according to your own wishes. In terms of price, the vívomove Trend is included 329,99 Euro and can be found on the homepage of Garmin be ordered.

