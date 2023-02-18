Home News “Ending the intervention of the San Francisco hospital now would worsen the problem”
The National Health Superintendent, Ulahí Beltrán López, said today in Quibdó that it is not advisable to end the intervention at the San Francisco de Asís Hospital because in the hands of the departmental government the situation would worsen.

The statements were made by SuperSalud in the development of the public hearing held by the seventh commission of the Senate at the headquarters of the Technological University of Chocó on the health situation and the new project of the national government.

Beltrán López said that the government of Chocó has been responsible for the functional detriment of the San Francisco de Asís Hospital because it has not even reviewed a billing close to 1,800 million pesos since 2017.

And he added: “There is no scenario from the departmental administration that guarantees the quality of the services of the providers in Chocó. It does not carry out inspection, surveillance, or control of providers. It does not have a comprehensive territorial information system that guarantees it. It does not monitor the actions of the EPS in Chocó. It does not carry out any monitoring of the health of the municipalities in relation to insurance. That is why Chocó has morbidity and mortality indicators like no other department”.

And he ended by saying that now ending the intervention of the national government in the San Francisco de Asís Hospital would lead to worsening the issues of financing, service provision, insurance, surveillance and control.

