In recent years the sports marketing it has become increasingly popular, with companies looking to leverage the image of athletes and teams to promote their products and services. A fundamental tool in this type of marketing are testimonials, i.e. the people who represent and promote the brand.

In this article, we will analyze five key aspects that companies must consider when using testimonials in sports marketing.

Affinity with the brand

The first fundamental aspect to consider is the affinity of the testimonial with the brand. The testimonial must be consistent with the image and values ​​of the brand, so that its association with it is natural and credible. For example, if a fitness product company recruits an athlete who doesn’t exercise regularly or eat a healthy diet, the public could perceive the sponsorship as false and inauthentic.

Familiarity with the public

The second important aspect to consider is the testimonial’s familiarity with the relevant public. The testimonial should be recognized and appreciated by the audience to which the company is aimed, in order to create a positive association with the brand. For example, if an outdoor sports products company chooses an athlete who is not known in the outdoor sports world, it could lose public attention. These seem like very elementary reflections, but it has been noted in various studies that campaigns often fail due to errors relating to very simple and therefore underestimated aspects.

Reputation of the testimonial

The third important aspect to consider is the reputation of the testimonial. The testimonial should have a good reputation and a positive public image, so as not to damage the brand image. For example, if a company chooses an athlete known to be involved in scandals or unethical behavior, the sponsorship could be perceived negatively by the public.

News of the testimonial

The fourth important aspect to consider is the relevance of the testimonial. The testimonial should be currently relevant to the public and to the industry in which the company operates. For example, if a company chooses an athlete who peaked in their career several years ago and is no longer achieving significant results, the sponsorship might be seen as irrelevant.

Message content

The fifth fundamental aspect to consider is the content of the message transmitted by the testimonial. The testimonial should be able to convey the right message and in line with the marketing objectives of the company. For example, if a company wants to promote fitness products, the testimonial should be able to convey the importance of physical activity and regular training.

In conclusion, when choosing a testimonial for sports marketing, there are five fundamental aspects to consider: affinity with the brand, familiarity with the public, the reputation of the testimonial, the topicality and the content of the message transmitted. Taking these aspects into consideration can help companies create effective and credible sports marketing campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and achieve their marketing objectives.