Udinese continue to work on the Bruseschi fields in view of the next matches. The desire for revenge is very great and consequently Saturday night’s match promises to be a match that cannot be missed for any reason in the world. In the meantime, however, news has arrived from Spain regarding a striker who has played for Udinese.

The career of Fernando llorente has reached the end of the line. On February 26, the “Lion King” will blow out 38 candles on the cake, with one certainty: the one that will no longer play professional football. In fact, the Spanish forward has decided to retreat thus starting a new phase of his life. In this there will still be sport, since Llorente he will join a very popular tournament, namely the Kings League. But not only. The Basque centre-forward who played for Juventus, Napoli and Udinese in Italy has been out of the loop since last June, after the season at Eibar, and announced on live TV that his career as a footballer can now be considered over. “Will we never see you on the pitch again? No, no. Now I have everything clear. I continue to keep fit by playing padel”he said.

The new adventure — In the immediate future Llorente is confronted with a new experience from sports commentator, as confirmed by his presence at Movistar Plus, before the Champions League match between PSG and Bayern Munich. This is an opportunity to confirm his willingness to retire permanently after a season spent waiting for an offer that never arrived. In fact, after the end of the parenthesis at the Eibar, Llorente he had remained free and had also proposed to Real Madrid as a replacement for Benzema. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest market ideas from director Pierpaolo Marino. Found the new Beto

