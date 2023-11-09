Home » Rome as rehabilitation! Let emotion and desire return, Trpišovský preaches to Slavists
Sports

Rome as rehabilitation! Let emotion and desire return, Trpišovský preaches to Slavists

by admin

The disappointment from Sunday’s performance against Pilsen was huge in Eden. It wasn’t so much about the fact that Slavia footballers lost a home league match after a year and a half. Even more disappointing was their lackluster performance. Thursday’s tough battle with AS Rome in the Europa League is therefore an ideal opportunity for them to rehabilitate and apologize to the fans. “Above all, let emotions and the desire to leave everything on the pitch return to our game, which unfortunately was not the case on Sunday,” coach Jindřich Trpišovský makes a clear request to the team.

See also  180 minutes of 2 battles in 4 days!Manchester City veteran shows his skills at critical moments and retires from Guardia coach will not let him go

You may also like

America’s Unfortunate Loss: Bucaramanga Ends Streak with Victory

Champions: Inzaghi, proud of early qualification – Football

Chinese National Weightlifting Team Prepares for Winter Training...

Champions League: ManUnited suffers bitter defeat

Motagua Dominates UPNFM in Action-Packed Match: A Play-by-Play...

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023: Canada beat...

The Poetry City Marathon: Promoting Ecological Protection, Cultural...

Real Madrid vs Braga: Champions League Matchday 4...

Salzburg-Inter report cards: Lautaro in destiny (7.5), Thuram...

Embarrassment and Lack of Training: The Case of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy