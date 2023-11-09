Rome as rehabilitation! Let emotion and desire return, Trpišovský preaches to Slavists

The disappointment from Sunday’s performance against Pilsen was huge in Eden. It wasn’t so much about the fact that Slavia footballers lost a home league match after a year and a half. Even more disappointing was their lackluster performance. Thursday’s tough battle with AS Rome in the Europa League is therefore an ideal opportunity for them to rehabilitate and apologize to the fans. “Above all, let emotions and the desire to leave everything on the pitch return to our game, which unfortunately was not the case on Sunday,” coach Jindřich Trpišovský makes a clear request to the team.

Share this: Facebook

X

