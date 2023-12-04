Energy Chain Smart Electric (NAAS.US) was invited to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference for the third time to share the results of low-carbon green practices – Financial Industry 7*24 hours

Energy Chain Smart Electric (NAAS.US) was recently given the opportunity to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference for the third time, where they shared the results of their low-carbon green practices. The 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Energy Chain Smart Electronics was present at the special exhibition hall at the China Innovation Center of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, where they unveiled a range of innovative products and industry solutions.

Among the products and solutions showcased were self-developed charging robots, NaaS AC Wallbox certified by Germany’s TüV Rheinland, high-power super charging piles, and integrated optical storage and charging solutions. The company aimed to explore a zero-carbon path for transportation energy. Energy Chain Smart Electric also collaborated with the China International Organizations Association for the Promotion of Non-Governmental Cooperation, the Carbon Neutrality 50 Forum, and 10 domestic industry leaders to release the industry’s first “China’s Carbon Inclusive Development White Paper”.

In addition to unveiling their innovative products and solutions, Energy Chain Smart Electric hosted a special forum on “China’s Market Opportunities and Practical Experience under the New Energy Wave” and participated in the “Digital Industry and Artificial Intelligence from a Low-Carbon Perspective” side event. This allowed them to share green and low-carbon practices from enterprises with the attendees of COP28.

