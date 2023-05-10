Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Details are still being negotiated, explained Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch in the ORF “Report”. Energy and food companies are to be held accountable.

The government emphasized that persistent inflation is affecting more and more people, especially those with low to middle incomes. Rauch was once again annoyed with the corporations, since all the government’s proposals had simply been dismissed: “I’ve had enough then.” If the market doesn’t work, politics must intervene.

The (recently failed) food summit was an attempt at “a golden bridge”. Farmers’ prices are falling, but that’s not reflected at the supermarket checkout. The energy companies would also pass on any increases to consumers, but cuts only very slowly.

Details still open

The minister left open what exactly is planned. He assumes that “funds” will also be needed in some areas. There should be measures that affect the providers. As far as energy prices are concerned, there should be a decision before the summer and the implementation should take place in the autumn – i.e. before the next heating season. When it comes to food, it has to be done much faster. Rauch wants to equip the Federal Competition Authority with more instruments.

Of course, the coalition does not want to be badmouthed about their own politics. In government circles, Austria is among the best in the world in terms of prosperity. In terms of purchasing power, Austria ranks fourth in Europe and has a very low unemployment rate, and the youth unemployment rate is the third lowest in the EU.

The government recently came under pressure after no tangible results could be presented at a food summit. Apparently these are now being delivered.

more on the subject Business Farewell to money via watering can High inflation hits those on the lowest incomes the hardest. But what specific measures can you take to help them? Farewell to money via watering can

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

