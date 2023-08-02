Ensuring Agricultural Production Safety: Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Measures During Flood Season

Do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation during the flood season to ensure the safety of agricultural production

Jilin Province is currently in the main flood season, and in order to prevent disasters and ensure the safety of agricultural production, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has issued a notice on August 1 regarding the fourth round of heavy rainfall this summer. This urgent notice emphasizes the need to strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation efforts.

The notice highlights the importance of organizational leadership, urging officials to have a strong sense of responsibility and urgency in combating agricultural disasters. Disaster prevention and mitigation are to be given prominent importance in their current work responsibilities. Information sharing and consultation with meteorological, water conservancy, and emergency departments are crucial in issuing timely forecasts and early warnings. Decisive countermeasures should be taken to minimize the impact of severe weather.

The notice also emphasizes the need for proactive measures. Farmers are urged to take effective measures based on local conditions to prevent the impact of disasters. Measures such as dredging drainage systems and preparing drainage machinery before heavy rain should be implemented for low-lying land prone to waterlogging. After heavy rain, immediate inspection of farmland and disaster self-rescue should be carried out. For facility agriculture, production entities engaged in greenhouse production and farmers should investigate and repair potential safety hazards, strengthen the windproofing of greenhouses, and build waterproof dams. Field operators and shed caretakers should prioritize personal safety to prevent casualties. In terms of fishery production, it is necessary to manage aquaculture ponds and facilities effectively, reinforce ponds, protect aquaculture facilities, and ensure the safety of fishermen’s lives and property.

Post-disaster production organization is another crucial aspect highlighted in the notice. Agricultural and rural system officials, as well as agricultural technicians, should promptly investigate the disaster situation and provide guidance to affected farmers based on the local conditions and disaster conditions. This will help minimize the impact of disasters. Measures such as draining flooded land to shorten crop flooding time and restoring normal growth should be implemented. Cushioning measures should be taken for corn fields that have been lodged due to the wind to prevent ear mildewing. Severely lodged and broken crops should be promptly harvested and used as silage to reduce disaster damage and minimize loss. Close attention should also be given to the occurrence of pests and diseases to avoid compounding disaster losses.

In addition, the notice emphasizes the need to strengthen the scheduling of agricultural situation information. Focus should be on investigating and dispatching areas affected by heavy rain, crops affected by disasters, and countermeasures taken and achieved results. After a disaster occurs, the higher-level agricultural and rural departments should be immediately informed. If detailed and accurate disaster information is difficult to obtain due to uncontrollable factors, the basic situation should be reported promptly, with a commitment to checking and reporting accurate disaster information as soon as possible.

By implementing these measures, Jilin Province aims to effectively prevent and mitigate agricultural disasters during the flood season, ensuring the safety of agricultural production and minimizing losses.

(Edited by Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

