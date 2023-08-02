Russia Delays Delivery of Su-35 Fighter Jets to Iran: Reasons and Consequences

Title: Iran’s Acquisition of Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Faces Delays and Obstacles

Date: August 02, 2023

Source: New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time

Russia’s Su-35 fighter jets, which were scheduled to be delivered to Iran in March this year, are facing delays and uncertainties. General Hamid al-Wahdi of the Iranian Air Force expressed the country’s urgency to receive the fighter jets, as Iran has already ordered 50 Su-35s and Russia had promised to deliver them before 2023. However, Iran has not received a single Su-35 to date.

The plans for the delivery of the Su-35 fighter jets to Iran began in the second half of the previous year, when Iran announced its intention to acquire 24 Su-35s from Russia. The Su-35, an advanced version of the Su-27, made its first flight in February 2008 and officially entered service with the Russian Air Force in 2015. China had also signed a contract with Russia to purchase 24 Su-35s, which were delivered to the Chinese Air Force in late 2016.

The Su-35 fighter jet boasts various features, including the powerful super maneuverability of the product 117S turbofan engine with thrust vectoring nozzles. Additionally, it is equipped with the “Snow Leopard” E passive phased array radar, which enhances situational awareness with a maximum detection range of 400 kilometers.

Initially, Russia had produced a batch of Su-35 fighter jets for Egypt, which were later rejected in favor of the French Rafale fighter jet. These excess fighter jets became available for the Iranian Air Force, which was in dire need of such aircraft amid its strong advancements in drone technology. Thus, an arms purchase agreement worth over $3 billion was signed between Iran and Russia in 2022, which included not only the Su-35 fighter jets but also two S-400 surface-to-air missile regiments and a military reconnaissance satellite.

However, the delayed delivery of the Su-35s has left Iran disappointed. One of the main reasons for the delay is the disagreement between Iran and Russia over the transfer of production technology and intellectual property rights. Iran’s General Staff demands the transfer of production technology and domestic maintenance provisions for the fighter jets over the next 30 years. Furthermore, the fighter jets initially produced for Egypt are equipped with Western electronic equipment that poses logistical and maintenance challenges for Iran.

Russia’s current production capacity and ongoing conflict with Ukraine have also contributed to the delay. The loss of Su-35 fighter jets during the war and increased logistical pressures created by the conflict have strained Russia’s aviation industry. Additionally, Israel’s influence on Russia, as demonstrated by its refusal to provide weapons to Ukraine, complicates Iran’s acquisition of the Su-35s.

Moreover, Russia’s restrictions on the sale of weapons, as evident in its limitations on Armenia’s use of purchased fighter jets in its conflict with Azerbaijan, raise concerns for Iran about potential future restrictions on the Su-35s.

In conclusion, Iran’s acquisition of the Su-35 fighter jets is facing significant obstacles, including delays caused by disagreements over technology transfer, logistical and maintenance challenges, Russia’s limited production capacity, Israel’s influence, and restrictions imposed by the Russian government. Iran, however, continues to express its urgent need for these fighter jets to modernize its air force and replace its outdated US-made aircraft.

