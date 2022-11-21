Party members and volunteers from the Municipal Taxation Bureau carried out household inspections for epidemic prevention and control.

Go, go to the front line! In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control work, as well as the spirit of relevant provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control work meetings, effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and steadily connect the 20 optimization measures for epidemic prevention and control, the Municipal Party Committee The Organization Department and the Work Committee of municipal government agencies give full play to the platform mechanism of “double registration and double service” to mobilize party members in government agencies, enterprises and institutions to sink to the front line.

From the dawn to the bright stars, assisting in the traceability of the flow, checkpoint duty, nucleic acid sampling, publicity and guidance… Behind these busy but not chaotic intense work, the party members and cadres of the Jiangmen government moved forward bravely, shouldered the political responsibility for epidemic prevention, and entered the The villages in the city and the smart grid will carry out risk assessment and publicity work for epidemic prevention and control, and work together to build a “first line of defense” for the community. From November 18th to 20th, municipal government agencies and units sent a total of more than 3,000 person-times to support the epidemic prevention work in paired communities, firmly inserting the party flag on the front line of epidemic prevention and control.

Text/Photo: Jiangmen Daily reporter Li Yujun, correspondent Wu Chuanzhao

Sinking to the front line, be a good “frontier sentinel” for epidemic prevention

Where there is a need, there are Communist Party members. In the face of the current complex situation of epidemic prevention and control, various units under the municipal government actively organize party members and cadres to go to the grassroots level to further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, and ensure that all tasks of epidemic prevention and control are implemented in place. In the past few days, party members and cadres of the city’s government agencies have acted quickly and proactively. Under the command and dispatch of the streets and communities, they have comprehensively found out the number of people in the grid with the grid as a unit, especially for urban villages and communities densely populated by outsiders, and assist the community Accurately grasp the situation of people who come to and return to the river from high-risk areas, and provide accurate and comprehensive population basic data support for the epidemic prevention and control work. At the same time, point-to-point, face-to-face and zero-distance publicize personal protection knowledge and support front-line nucleic acid testing.

The Municipal Party Committee Office immediately organized party members and cadres to sink into the smart grid, and cooperated with the paired central community of Huicheng Street, Xinhui District, to go deep into the homes of residents in the area under their jurisdiction. Understand the recent action trajectory, verify the information of registered personnel, and publicize prevention and control policies and health knowledge.

“As a party member and cadre, it is our bounden duty to go to the front line to help the community’s epidemic prevention and control work, and it is also a good opportunity for our party cadres to temper themselves at the front line of grassroots governance.” said Zhang Zhipeng, a party member volunteer of the Municipal Party Committee Office.

On November 18, the Municipal Procuratorate quickly launched its emergency support and response mechanism in accordance with the unified deployment of the city, and fully supported the normalized inspection of epidemic prevention and control in Beimen Community, Huicheng Street, Xinhui District. At 11 o’clock that night, the 10 party members’ assault teams assembled and completed the docking work with the Beimen community. On the morning of the 19th, the first batch of party member commandos from the Municipal Procuratorate went to the community to carry out information verification of enterprises, shops and residents.

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee organizes 8 party members and cadres every half day, with a total of 6 batches of 48 person-times. The sinking pair community, Binjiang Community, Pengjiang District, assists in the volunteer service of building staff to find out the epidemic prevention; the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee sends 20 Party members and volunteers to Shen Pengjiang District Yongsheng Community carried out epidemic prevention and control work, and acted as a “grid member, flow adjuster, and propagandist” to accurately collect information and publicize epidemic prevention and control knowledge; the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau quickly organized a volunteer team to sink into the community. The 228-person volunteer service team assembled in less than half an hour; 61 party members and volunteers from the Municipal Taxation Bureau took the initiative to sink to the front line of prevention and control, and supported the Huangbian community in Pengjiang District to carry out epidemic prevention and control home inspections…

After the “Assembly Number” was sounded, party members and cadres of the majority of Jiangmen government agencies acted as “front-line sentries” for epidemic prevention and control, and let the party flag fly high on the front line of epidemic prevention and control.

Integrate into the masses and be a good “propagandist” for epidemic prevention

Everyone is the first person responsible for their own health. In order to effectively improve the residents’ awareness of epidemic prevention and control, and consciously take personal protective measures, Jiangmen City publicizes the epidemic situation through various forms such as new media, short videos, WeChat groups, publicity vehicles, banner posters, door-to-door visits, and daily chats with the masses. Prevention and control related knowledge, remind residents to take personal protection, and explain various epidemic prevention policies.

The Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee and the Internet Information Office of the Municipal Party Committee actively responded to the call of the Municipal Party Committee, and acted upon hearing the order, and quickly organized party members and volunteers to go to Jiangcui Community, Jianghai District, to help the epidemic prevention and control work in an orderly manner. “Although the fireflies are small, there is light when they gather together,” said the relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee. “The prevention and control of the epidemic is related to the health and safety of the masses. At the same time, actively support the epidemic prevention and control work in the paired communities, give full play to the role of group prevention and treatment, joint prevention and joint action, and contribute to building a solid epidemic prevention and control barrier in our city.”

Members of the Political Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee attach great importance to it, set an example, and lead party members and cadres to fully support Yifu Community in Pengjiang District. Patiently explain the knowledge of epidemic prevention and control, and help residents apply for the “Guangdong Residence Code”. At the scene, they are “propagandists”, explaining in detail to the residents in three aspects: “what is the ‘Guangdong Residence Code’, how to apply for it, and what are the conveniences after applying for it”, and solve the “emergencies and worries” of the masses problems, and contribute to building a barrier for epidemic prevention and control.

The Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and the Municipal Social Security Bureau quickly formed party members’ vanguard teams to sink to the paired Qihua Community and Mass Community in Pengjiang District to support the epidemic prevention and control work, and at the same time do a good job in the publicity and promotion of epidemic prevention and control knowledge and the declaration of “Guangdong Residence Code” Work to improve residents’ awareness and cooperation of epidemic prevention and control knowledge. During the process, many people raised issues of social security and social security cards that they were more concerned about and closely related to their own interests. Party member volunteers express complex and professional policies clearly in easy-to-understand language, shortening the distance with the masses.

The Municipal Tobacco Monopoly Bureau attached great importance to it, and arranged for a total of 18 party members and volunteers to sink to Jianlian Community, Jianghai District, a twinning community in time. In Jianlian Community, Wu Changhua, a volunteer member of the Municipal Tobacco Monopoly Bureau, can always be seen busy. “Abo, remember to wear a mask when you go out…” When he entered the house, he held alcohol and the house number slip to understand the situation and register. At the same time, he did not forget to care about the physical condition of the residents, and patiently and carefully informed the epidemic prevention and control Relevant policies and measures require them to take good protection.

Be meticulous and be a good “detection probe” for epidemic prevention

The community is the first line of epidemic prevention and control, and it is also the most effective line of defense against foreign imports and internal proliferation. Party members and cadres of the majority of Jiangmen agencies walked through the streets to further find out and verify the number of residents and personnel in the smart grid, dynamically update the situation in the grid, check for omissions and fill in vacancies, and build a people’s defense line for epidemic prevention and control.

On the afternoon of November 19, the municipal government office gathered the first batch of 8 party members to actively go to Yude Community, Pengjiang District, a twinning community, to go deep into the grassroots and carry out household inspections. “We called one by one to verify the personnel information. We couldn’t even drool when we were so busy, but the effort was worth it. ‘Double registration, double service’ allowed me to better participate in community building and volunteer services.” Office of the Municipal Government Youth Party member Zhao Chongjia said with emotion that after one afternoon, his voice was a little hoarse.

“Hello, how many people are in your family? Have you left Jiangmen in the past few days?” “Sister, have you applied for the registration of the ‘Guangdong Residence Code’? Do you need our help?” Age of residents in Weiding Community, Pengjiang District Most of them are too large, and the investigation is more difficult. Starting from November 19, the Municipal Bureau of Finance dispatched 18 party members and volunteers to support the Weiding community to carry out information verification, fire safety inspection and promotion of “Guangdong residence code” and other work, one by one residential building, one by one stairway to go home It also helps residents to apply for the registration of “Guangdong Residential Code”, conducts fire safety inspections, and patiently understands the difficulties in the lives of the masses.

The Party Committee of China Mobile Jiangmen Branch moved upon hearing the order, and organized party members and cadres of all Party branches to sink into the smart grid as soon as possible, actively meet the needs of the community, and actively participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Yang Shuwei, a party member who participated in the survey, visited dozens of residents. Her patient explanation won the approval of the residents. Although her voice was hoarse, she still felt very proud. She said, “A party member is a banner. In the face of major When there are emergencies and important tasks, party members should charge forward.”

“Hi, we are volunteers, we are improving the community epidemic prevention and control information, please cooperate with us to register…” On November 19, 37 party and league members of the Blue Public Welfare·Heart Lamp Volunteer Service Team of Jiangmen Power Supply Bureau of China Southern Power Grid Give up rest, shuttle between the buildings of Shuanglong Community in Pengjiang District, register and sort out the residents’ information, and remind people to do personal protection work, and urge people who go out to go to the nearest nucleic acid sampling point for nucleic acid sampling in time.

The fortress is silent, but it gathers a strong force; the flag is silent, but it inspires infinite fighting spirit. The majority of party members and cadres in Jiangmen organs will earnestly follow the requirements of the provincial and municipal epidemic prevention and control deployments, give full play to their vanguard and exemplary role, and fully assist the grassroots communities to do a good job of information verification, promote all walks of life in society to implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, and build a group defense group Control the strict defense line and continue to contribute to the early victory over the epidemic.