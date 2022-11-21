Home World Changes in the camping economic sector have raised the daily limit of Sanfu Outdoor and Mugaodi- Economic Observation Network- Professional Financial News Website
Changes in the camping economic sector have raised the daily limit of Sanfu Outdoor and Mugaodi

The camping economic sector fluctuated and pulled up. Sanfu Outdoor and Mugaodi both had their daily limit, and Xinghua Reflective, Toread, Zhejiang Zhengte, Jialinjie, etc. followed suit. In the news, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and other departments issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Healthy and Orderly Development of Camping Tourism and Leisure”. Among them, it is mentioned to promote the development of the whole industry chain. Make the upstream and downstream industrial chains of camping, tourism and leisure bigger and stronger, and improve the overall efficiency of the entire industrial chain. Guide the large-scale and chain operation of campsites, incubate high-quality campsite brands, and cultivate leading enterprises. Encourage and support domestic camping industry-related equipment manufacturers such as caravans, tents, clothing, outdoor sports, and living equipment to enrich their product systems and optimize their product structure.

