Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price drops slightly and the transaction demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 21, the base price difference between the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3,670 yuan and the steel billet of 3,500 yuan was 170 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,780 yuan on November 21 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,671 yuan was 109 yuan, a decrease of 5 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 21, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4419 yuan, a decrease of 21 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3881 yuan, down 25 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4720 yuan, down 30 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3740 yuan, down 30 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4550 yuan, down 30 yuan; third-grade rebar 3780 yuan , down 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 3670 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 6100 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 3780 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on November 21, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,800 tons, a decrease of 500 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand is acceptable. Today, the mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market have dropped. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4010-4020 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3970-4000 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 22.

